Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an additional 857 assay results from the 2023 soil sampling program on the 100% owned Kolos Project, situated along Highway 5, 23 kilometers (km) north-northeast of Merritt, British Columbia. The soil samples, totaling 1753 to date, cover an expanded area of 17.4 km2, revealing significant mineralized envelopes of greater than (>) 200 parts per million copper (Cu) in the Kirby, Lodi, and Ace Zones (Figure 1). New expanded footprints (see January 31, 2024 news release for previous dimensions) to >200 ppm Cu soils include 3.6 km by 1.6 km at Lodi (~476% increase), 1,350 metres (m) by 600 m at Kirby (~56% increase), and 750 m by 300 m at Ace. Moreover, the soil results unveil a vast area of anomalous Cu >100 ppm coinciding with gold (Au) >10 ppb, spanning 15.6 km2, showcasing a substantial mineralizing system with potential for extensions to the northeast and south-southwest (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Groundbreaking Copper-Gold Discovery: The latest soil samples, covering a 4 km by 3.5 km area, showcase impressive values; including 211 soil samples with copper values over 100 ppm and 50 samples surpassing 200 ppm up to 761 ppm (Figure 1). A total of 154 samples yielded >10 ppb Au with 61 samples exceeding 20 ppb, reaching a peak of 725 ppb (Figure 2). Additionally, the promising surficial geochemical results indicate exciting potential for a significant multi-centred copper-gold porphyry discovery.

Unlocking Potential with Pending Assays: The outstanding results of 2023 surficial exploration received to date has revealed promising zones to mineralization with expansive possibilities in all directions. The upcoming results for an additional 1,595 pending soil samples aims to better define and potentially extend mineralization zones for three northern historical mineral occurrences (Helmer, Rea, and Clapperton) within a strategically selected 48 km2 area. Simultaneously, results for 47 pending rock grab samples could enhance potential new discoveries within the Kolos Project, highlighting the untapped opportunities within the Project's boundaries.

Prime Positioning for Success: Strategically located with highway accessibility and having never been drill tested, the Kolos Project resides within a significant porphyry belt in British Columbia. Surrounded by major deposits and long-life mines linked to comparable Late Triassic calc-alkaline and alkaline intrusions, including Highland Valley (30 km northwest), New Afton (30 km north), Copper Mountain (106 km south), and Mount Polley; Kolos stands as a potential game-changer for the region.

Significant Exploration Upside and District-Scale Potential: The Kolos Project boasts six copper-gold-molybdenum occurrences (Lodi, Kirby, Ace, Rea, Helmer, and Clapperton) extending across a 6.5 km trend with limited outcrop. The 2023 surficial exploration program has detected extensive zones of Cu-Au mineralization coinciding with highly magnetic anomalies, mirroring neighboring alkalic porphyry deposits. Ongoing interpretation will scrutinize geochemical pathfinder elements associated with epithermal-porphyry deposits, complemented by the ZTEM survey, paving the way for future drill targeting.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "The remarkable findings at Kolos underscore the immense potential of our 2023 exploration efforts. We are uncovering a substantial multi-kilometre trend of undrilled anomalous copper and gold cluster porphyry targets while also strategically positioning Torr as a key player in the prolific Quesnel Trough. These results affirm our commitment to unlocking Kolos' full potential, and we eagerly anticipate further discoveries and opportunities as we continue to receive results."





Figure 1. Soil sample results and target locations on the Kolos Project highlighting footprints of highly anomalous copper in soil (>200 ppm), within an extensive envelope of >100 ppm Cu overlying regional RMI-VD geophysics.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/199620_6b2e5367c48969a6_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Soil sample results and target locations on the Kolos Project highlighting footprints of highly anomalous gold in soil (>20 ppb), within an extensive footprint of >10 ppb Au overlying regional RMI-VD geophysics.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/199620_6b2e5367c48969a6_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the "B" horizon soil samples underwent screening to 180 microns under the ALS code PREP-41. The samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of its 100% owned portfolio of district-scale gold and copper projects; including the ~261 km2 Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario, ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia, and ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project which includes the Gnat Pass deposit in northern British Columbia. All projects are located in prolific mining regions with substantial infrastructure and favourable geology for significant new discovery potential. For further details please refer to the Company's website or geological Technical Reports (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

