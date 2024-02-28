Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.02.2024 | 12:46
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: Solid Clouds hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Solid Clouds hf. (symbol: SOLID)
on February 27 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on First North Iceland will be increased on February 29, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000033173           
Company name                Solid Clouds hf.         
Total share capital before the increase   184.198.626 (184.198.626 shares) 
Increase in share capital          147.600.945 ( 147.600.945 shares)
Total share capital following the increase 331.799.571 ( 331.799.571 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
Symbol                   SOLID              
Orderbook ID                230235
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.