First North Iceland: Solid Clouds hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Solid Clouds hf. (symbol: SOLID) on February 27 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on February 29, 2024. ISIN IS0000033173 Company name Solid Clouds hf. Total share capital before the increase 184.198.626 (184.198.626 shares) Increase in share capital 147.600.945 ( 147.600.945 shares) Total share capital following the increase 331.799.571 ( 331.799.571 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SOLID Orderbook ID 230235