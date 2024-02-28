Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 19,922 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 20, 2024, up to and including February 23, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue February 20, 2024 425 200.5035 ARCX February 20, 2024 149 200.6823 XCIS February 20, 2024 100 199.6200 XNAS February 20, 2024 6,948 199.1740 XNYS February 21, 2024 307 201.4570 ARCX February 21, 2024 43 201.8570 BATS February 21, 2024 100 201.5400 IEXG February 21, 2024 350 201.6227 XNAS February 21, 2024 7,400 201.4188 XNYS February 22, 2024 100 204.4600 XNYS February 23, 2024 200 206.0900 ARCX February 23, 2024 100 208.2300 KNLI February 23, 2024 82 207.4100 XNAS February 23, 2024 3,618 206.4396 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,312,551.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,858,631. The figure of 202,858,631 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

