The London Borough of Wandsworth and the London Borough of Richmond, in partnership with transformation leader Rethink Partners, have unveiled the remarkable achievements of their joint care technology initiative, 'Gloria' in an impact evaluation.

This pioneering 'demonstrator' project and its groundbreaking findings, bridging the two boroughs, has set a new standard in integrating technology into health and social care services.

The Gloria project, which was launched in 2021, offers a range of customisable digital devices, such as smartwatches, carephones and smart sensors to the people of Wandsworth and Richmond to help them live as independently and safely as possible in their own home and local community.

Key Achievements:

The boroughs have collectively achieved £1.2 million in savings for the fiscal year 2023-24, overall realising a return of £3 for every £1 invested. Operational Success: There has been a significant surge in care technology referrals across both boroughs, indicating the effectiveness and growing acceptance of the programme and positive change in social care practice.

There has been a significant surge in care technology referrals across both boroughs, indicating the effectiveness and growing acceptance of the programme and positive change in social care practice. Cultural Transformation: The initiative has fostered a substantial shift in both boroughs towards embracing technology in social care, enhancing staff engagement and skill in using tech-based and digital solutions.

The initiative has fostered a substantial shift in both boroughs towards embracing technology in social care, enhancing staff engagement and skill in using tech-based and digital solutions. Well-being Impact: Life-changing improvement in resident well-being and independence, offering robust support to people drawing on social care as well as their carers.

Life-changing improvement in resident well-being and independence, offering robust support to people drawing on social care as well as their carers. Future Development: Plans to further expand integrated care technology, with a focus on regular staff training and enhanced monitoring and response services.

Financial and Operational Achievements:

The Gloria project has proven its economic efficiency and investment value, achieving substantial savings while also increasing operational success in both boroughs. This collaborative effort has demonstrated not only cost-effectiveness but also a significant impact in addressing community care needs, with the councils realising a return of £3 for every £1 invested.

Cultural and Wellbeing Transformation:

The project initiated a profound cultural shift within both the London Boroughs of Wandsworth and Richmond. This evolution in embracing technology has significantly boosted staff confidence and skill in utilising technology-based care solutions. Moreover, it has greatly enhanced the quality of life and independence for residents, signifying a holistic approach to social care. The evaluation explains how a training and culture change programme has inspired practitioners and increased their confidence and curiosity of technology.

Irene Carson, Managing Director, Rethink Partners: "The Gloria evaluation is a step change in having evidence of the efficacy of digital care technology and what adult social care needs to make culture change happen. We know so much more about benefits tracking and realisation than we previously did, and I hope other councils can benefit from this learning to help people live happier, safer and more independent lives."

Nadine Hassler, Head of Transformation and Digital, Adult Social Care and Public Health at the London Borough of Richmond and at the London Borough of Wandsworth Councils: "The success of Gloria is a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and empathetic service delivery. It exemplifies a new era in how we approach health and social care."

The Future of Gloria:

Looking forward, the London Borough of Richmond's Gloria project aims to strategically expand its integrated care technology, embedding more advanced solutions into adult social care services. This includes a commitment to regular, mandatory staff training for proficiency and confidence in these technologies.

The council also plans to enhance monitoring and response services for more responsive and efficient care.

