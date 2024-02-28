Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2023

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2023, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.



In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for 2023 of AS Trigon Property Development is -32,412 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00720 EUR.

As of 31 December 2023, the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,708,465 euros. The equity of the company was 1,687,366 euros, corresponding to 98.77 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Cash and cash equivalents 176,133 199,196 Trade and other receivables 1,927 19,844 Inventories 1,530,405 1,519,536 Total current assets 1,708,465 1,738,576 TOTAL ASSETS 1,708,465 1,738,576 Trade and other payables 21,099 18,798 Total current liabilities 21,099 18,798 Total liabilities 21,099 18,798 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 723,862 756,274

Total equity 1,687,366 1,719,778

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,708,465 1,738,576

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 12 M 2023 12 M 2022 Revenue 26,580 614,480 Costs of goods sold -5,316

-283,685

Gross profit 21,264

330,795

Administrative and general expenses -55,006

-88,860

Operating profit/loss -33,742 241,935 Financial income 1,330 65 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -32,412 242,000 Income tax expense 0 -167,749 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS -32,412 74,251

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200