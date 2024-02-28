Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Completes First Flexi-Pave Installation at SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park in Dayton, Ohio

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I), trading under the symbol AWSL on OTC PINK, proudly announces the successful completion of its inaugural Flexi®-Pave installation at the SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park in Dayton, Ohio. The achievement is highlighted in the February Online Newsletter of 'The Dayton Society of Natural History.'

The online edition further notes, "We are pleased to announce that SunWatch will be open this weekend, featuring a new walking path, thanks to the collaboration with Lawn Innovations of Kettering, Ohio and the Charles D. Berry Foundation."

Through its Next Generation Tire Recycling division (NGTR), AP&I, in partnership with distributor and installer Lawn Innovations, has installed 7,300 square feet of Flexi®-Pave at the SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park. This transformative addition enhances accessibility and connectivity, providing a scenic route that not only celebrates the village's cultural heritage but also offers a refreshing exploration of the beautiful surroundings.

Before After

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., expressed, "While this marks the first installation of Flexi®-Pave at SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park, we anticipate it won't be the last. We've witnessed 'First Time' installations like this become the catalyst for numerous others internationally. We welcome The Dayton Society of Natural History to our growing list of repeat customers, collectively benefiting both their properties and the environment for future generations."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. specializes in environmental technologies, notably converting recycled tire material into sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, known for its strength, flexibility, and porosity, is ideal for shoreline break walls and marine projects. The company is committed to environmental stewardship, incorporating water purification technology and plans for waste-to-energy power generation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave utilizes the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology to create sustainable infrastructure construction products. Widely applicable, it offers permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance. Notable locations with successful Flexi®-Pave installations include Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Red Butte Gardens (Utah), Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline, and Kew Botanical Gardens (London, England).

About Next Generation Agriculture

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as the ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

Addressing the Global Challenge: Algae and Red Tide Infestation - a Serious Health Hazard

Algae infestation in water bodies worldwide poses a critical health risk, and AP&I is at the forefront of combating this crisis with its ingenious Algae Vessels (AVs). Strategically placed within hazardous water bodies, these vessels target and eliminate harmful Algae Blooms, including Red Tide Algae blooms in saltwater bodies. Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs harness wind and solar power, contributing to AP&I's overarching corporate goal of benefiting the environment.

For more information, visit www.apaicorp.com.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: https://apaicorp.com/

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com