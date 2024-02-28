V Channels Media: V Channels Achieves 6 Billion Streams Since Its 2021 Launch

Data-Driven YouTube Platform Revolutionizes Independent Film Financing and Distribution

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / V Channels, (www.vchannelsmedia.com), a trailblazing data-driven platform for independent film financing, production, and distribution, has achieved more than 6 billion streams since its launch in 2021, underscoring the indie film production-distribution studio's innovative business model that is attracting filmmakers from the US and around the world. For its most recent slate of 12 film titles, V Channels surpassed 100 million streams, further spotlighting the company's success in empowering emerging filmmakers and reshaping the traditional movie distribution landscape.

An industry-recognized new force in independent film production and distribution, V Channels has financed and produced 100 feature films and 60 documentaries that stream on major platforms in the US and internationally since its establishment.

Driving V Channels' global success is the company's adherence to a proprietary algorithm developed by Founder and CEO Mario Niccolo Messina. Harnessing the vast data collected from platforms like YouTube, the algorithm identifies promising genres and storylines for maximum audience engagement to help shape the company's content strategy and production choices. The data-driven formula ensures that V Channels' movie content resonates with its target audiences and maximizes reach.

One of the key pillars of V Channels' success is its dedication to supporting independent filmmakers by eliminating their financial burdens. This commitment to empowering filmmakers has been instrumental in V Channels' rapid growth and expansion.

"V Channels is on a mission to provide the independent filmmaking community with an alternative to traditional film distribution models which oftentimes do not meet their financing and distribution needs. By providing financing, revenue sharing and a robust distribution network, V Channels empowers filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life without shouldering financial risks," said Messina.

Messina has set a goal of funding more than 300 features with a focus on action, thrillers, horror, and mystery genres, and 300 documentaries over the next three years. By leveraging its data-driven strategies, financial support for filmmakers, and robust distribution network, V Channels is helping to redefine the landscape of film financing and distribution for indie filmmakers and audiences alike.

About V Channels:

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, V Channels combines a data-driven approach to selecting projects with complete financing, distribution and marketing for independent filmmakers worldwide. Founded in 2021 by digital executive Mario Niccolo Messina, V Channels has to date financed 100 independent films and 60 documentaries, while serving as a launching pad for several notable emerging filmmakers.

# # #

Media Contact:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: V Channels Media

View the original press release on accesswire.com