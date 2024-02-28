Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 13:02
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BetterWork Media Group: Talent Management Announces Winners of Inaugural Talent Trailblazers Awards Program

Six HR and Talent Professionals Recognized for Immense Impact on Field

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Talent Management announced last night the recipients of its inaugural awards program, The Talent Trailblazers, during its first virtual ceremony. This esteemed program honors outstanding emerging leaders in the HR and talent management field who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and impact.

2023 Talent Trailblazers

2023 Talent Trailblazers
2023 Talent Trailblazers Logo



Following a rigorous selection process, the winners of the 2023 Talent Trailblazer Awards were chosen from a pool of individuals who have distinguished themselves through their visionary leadership, transformative initiatives and commitment to driving positive change within their organizations.

This year's winners include:

  • Talent Trailblazer of the Year Award: Akkshada Maniyan, Senior Director, Head of Global Learning & Organizational Development, Innova Solutions
  • Assessment and Measurement Trailblazer Award: Thai Mach, Senior Learning Data & Insights Leader, Baker Hughes
  • DEIB Trailblazer Award: Malia Turner, Senior Global DEI Program Manager, Epiq Global
  • Performance Management Trailblazer Award: Christina Cohen, Talent and Organizational, Effectiveness Manager, Epiq Global
  • Talent Acquisition Trailblazer Award: Britton Bloch, Vice President Talent Acquisition Strategy & Head of Recruiting, Navy Federal Credit Union
  • Technology Innovation Trailblazer Award: Chantelle Nash, Director, Digital HR Experience, Baker Hughes

Judges for the program include senior practitioners, talent and HR experts and Talent Management editors. Each nomination was reviewed by multiple judges, and winners were determined by averaging scores assigned by judges to each entry.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the remarkable winners of The Talent Trailblazers Awards," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief for Talent Management. "Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication and innovation in their respective roles, and their contributions are shaping the future of HR and talent management. We are proud to honor their achievements and celebrate their impact on the profession."

About Talent Management:

Talent Management is a leading resource for HR professionals, offering insights, best practices, and innovative solutions to help organizations attract, develop, and retain top talent. With a commitment to advancing the field of HR and talent management, Talent Management provides valuable resources and thought leadership to support professionals at every stage of their careers.

Contact Information

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson
Contract Marketing & Events
taylar@betterworkmedia.com

SOURCE: Talent Management

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.