Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024; fireside chat at 11:10 a.m. ET

Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024; fireside chat at 11:10 a.m. ET Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11, 2024; fireside chat at 12 p.m. ET

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024; fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investor section of the company's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating BT8009, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle Radio Conjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

