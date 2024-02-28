uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

~ Presented promising clinical update from U.S. and European Phase I/II trials of AMT-130 in Huntington's disease; Up to three years of follow-up data to be presented in mid-2024; Regulatory interactions and clarity on potential strategies for clinical development expected in 2024 ~



~ Announced FDA clearance of two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications; Initiation of Phase I/II clinical trials in mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (mTLE) and Fabry disease, in addition to SOD1-ALS, are expected in the first half of 2024 ~

~ Announced strategic reorganization to advance multiple clinical-stage programs and deliver $180 million of cost savings over the next three years ~

~ Cash position of approximately $618 million as of December 31, 2023 expected to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027 ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2024N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and highlighted recent progress across its business.

"We are pleased with the progress made across the company in 2023 and are now laser-focused on execution across multiple clinical programs," stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure. "Our top priorities are to engage with regulatory authorities to clarify the approval pathway for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease and to initiate patient enrollment across three additional clinical trials as expeditiously as possible."

"While we enter 2024 with a strong balance sheet, we remain disciplined on the prudent and efficient allocation of our capital," he continued. "Any decision to advance AMT-130 into late-stage development will necessitate a clear and timely approval pathway and financial feasibility, including through a partnership which we would secure before beginning any Phase III trial."

Recent Updates

Advancing AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease



In December 2023, the Company announced updated clinical data from the ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 for the treatment of early-stage Huntington's disease.



Patients treated with AMT-130 continued to show evidence of preserved neurological function with potential dose-dependent clinical benefits relative to a non-concurrent criteria-matched natural history of the disease. When compared to the expected rate of decline from an inclusion criteria-matched natural history data set, AMT-130 showed favorable trends in composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS), Total Functional Capacity (TFC) and Total Motor Score (TMS) key clinical rating scales designed to assess disease progression.



Further declines in neurofilament light chain (NfL), an exploratory biomarker for the measurement of neuronal degradation and disease progression were observed among patients treated with AMT-130. Mean NfL in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSL) for low-dose patients remained below baseline at 30 months of follow-up and high-dose patients were near baseline at 18 months.



AMT-130 continued to be generally well-tolerated with a manageable safety profile across both doses.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company initiated patient dosing in a third cohort of up to 12 patients to further investigate both doses of AMT-130 in combination with perioperative immunosuppression, with a focus on evaluating near-term safety and tolerability. Enrollment in this cohort is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.



In the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects to initiate regulatory interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss data from the ongoing Phase I/II studies and potential strategies for the further development of AMT-130. By the end of 2024, the Company expects to have greater clarity regarding a potential approval pathway for AMT-130.



In mid-2024, the Company expects to provide an interim update from the ongoing Phase I/II studies of AMT-130, including up to 24- and 36-month follow-up data from all treated patients in the U.S. and European trials.





Advancing additional programs into the clinic



AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (rMTLE) - In September 2023, the Company announced the clearance of an IND for the Phase I/IIa clinical study of AMT-260. Site initiation is underway, and patient enrollment is expected to begin in the first half of 2024.



AMT-162 for the treatment of SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - In January 2023, the Company entered into a global licensing agreement with Apic Bio for ABP-102, now known as AMT-162, for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) ALS, a rare, genetic form of ALS. Patient enrollment in a Phase I/II clinical trial is expected to begin in the first half of 2024.



AMT-191 for the treatment of Fabry disease - In November 2023, the Company announced the clearance of an IND for the Phase I/IIa clinical study of AMT-191. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in the first half of 2024.





Generating value from the commercial launch of HEMGENIX ®



The Company continues to provide commercial supply of etranacogene dezaparvovec (HEMGENIX ® ) to its partner CSL Behring and manufactures the product at its cGMP facility in Lexington, MA. The Company is one of a select number of gene therapy companies with a qualified facility producing routine commercial manufacturing for the market.





Financial Highlights

Cash position: As of December 31, 2023, the Company held cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of $617.9 million, compared to $392.8 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company entered into a royalty agreement in May 2023 and received an upfront payment of $375.0 million, and collected $100.0 million in July 2023 for a milestone due from CSL following the first sale of HEMGENIX® in the U.S. The Company expects cash, cash equivalents and investment securities will fund operations into the second quarter of 2027.

Revenues: Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $15.8 million, compared to $106.5 million in the same period in 2022. Revenues in 2022 included $100.0 million of license revenue related to the U.S. first sale milestone payment of HEMGENIX® that the Company expected to receive in 2023. Revenue from contract manufacturing HEMGENIX® for CSL increased $9.1 million in 2023 compared to 2022.

Cost of contract manufacturing revenues: Cost of contract manufacturing revenues were $13.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase relates to an increase in activities related to contract manufacturing HEMGENIX® for CSL.

R&D expenses: Research and development expenses were $214.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $197.6 million during the same period in 2022. The $17.2 million increase was primarily related to a $5.9 million net increase of external research and development expenses including a $10.0 million payment made to Apic Bio to acquire AMT-162, an $8.8 million non-cash increase related to the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the Company's acquisition of Corlieve Therapeutics in 2021 as well as a $1.4 million non-cash impairment loss related to our Lexington research facility.

SG&A expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $74.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $55.1 million during the same period in 2022. The $19.5 million increase was primarily related to a $9.7 million increase of professional, financial advisory and intellectual property fees, a $3.7 million increase in information technology expenses as well as a $3.7 million increase in personnel and contractor-related expenses.

Other non-operating items, net:

Other non-operating items, net was an expense of $23.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $14.9 million for the same period in 2022. The $38.6 million decrease in other non-operating items, net was primarily related to a decrease in foreign currency gains, net of $24.9 million and an increase in non-cash interest expense of $26.9 million related to the royalty agreement that the Company entered into in May 2023, which partially was offset by an increase of $19.0 million in interest income earned on investment securities and cash on hand.

Net loss:

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $308.5 million, or $6.47 basic and diluted loss per ordinary share, compared to $126.8 million net loss for the same period in 2022, or $2.71 basic and diluted loss per ordinary share.

About uniQure

uniQure's mission is to reimagine the future of medicine by delivering innovative cures that transform lives. The recent approvals of our gene therapy for hemophilia B - a historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development - represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. We are now leveraging our modular and validated technology and manufacturing platform to advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

uniQure N.V.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,360 $ 228,012 Current investment securities 376,532 124,831 Accounts receivable and contract asset 4,193 102,376 Inventories, net 12,024 6,924 Prepaid expenses 15,089 11,817 Other current assets and receivables 2,655 2,814 Total current assets 651,853 476,774 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 46,548 50,532 Non-current investment securities - 39,984 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,789 32,726 Intangible assets, net 60,481 58,778 Goodwill 26,379 25,581 Deferred tax assets, net 12,276 14,528 Other non-current assets 5,363 6,061 Total non-current assets 179,836 228,190 Total assets $ 831,689 $ 704,964 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,586 $ 10,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 30,534 $ 30,571 Current portion of contingent consideration 28,211 25,982 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,344 8,382 Total current liabilities 73,675 75,919 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 101,749 102,791 Liability from royalty financing agreement 394,241 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 28,316 31,719 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 14,795 9,334 Deferred tax liability, net 7,543 8,257 Other non-current liabilities 3,700 935 Total non-current liabilities 550,344 153,036 Total liabilities 624,019 228,955 Shareholders' equity Total shareholders' equity 207,670 476,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 831,689 $ 704,964 Balancing check - -





