Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 13:12
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Ominder Dhillon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC

b)

LEI

549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC

GB00BWXC7Y93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares into a SIPP Account

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.7509

£2.751

£2.75095

2,000

600

1,150

Mr Ominder Dhillon's total holding is 7,750 shares of which 6,000 are held by self and 1,750 shares held by connected persons

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2024/02/27

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347


© 2024 PR Newswire
