Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming's U.GG Achieves Over 2 Million Downloads of its League of Legends Desktop Apps

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming and media company in North America, is pleased to announce that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG, has achieved over 2.1 million downloads of its League of Legends desktop applications, including over 575,000 downloads of its proprietary application since June 2023. This milestone highlights the continued progress of the Company's strategic goal to convert the 10 million monthly average users of U.GG's website into users of its proprietary desktop application where it benefits from significantly improved monetization, with Q4 2023 monetization per user showing an 8x improvement on the desktop application versus the U.GG website.



In addition, U.GG's League of Legends desktop application has shown significant improvements in key engagement metrics, including active users, which increased 43.3% from December 2023 to January 2024, and average pageviews per session, which saw an 18% improvement between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

"Our League of Legends desktop application offers players assistive data and insights at every stage of the game and is purpose-built to allow players of every level to optimize their gameplay," commented J.B. Elliott, EVP Strategy of Enthusiast Gaming. "Our U.GG team has done an exceptional job of creating a product that's become an integrated part of the gaming experience for millions of users, yielding tremendous engagement and establishing U.GG as a pre-eminent data and insights platform for these communities. As we continue to convert users, we expect improvements in our yield and monetization opportunities, as well as more data insights into our user base, which will allow us to better serve our communities through targeted expansions."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

