TopBuild Corp.: TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Sales increase 1.7% to $1.3 billion
  • Gross margin expands 70 basis points to 30.4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 80 basis points to 19.6%

Full Year Highlights

  • Sales increase 3.7% to $5.2 billion
  • Gross margin expands 120 basis points to 30.9%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 140 basis points to 20.2%

Provides 2024 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31. 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter results cap a year of continuous improvement and profitable growth. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our businesses that serve the commercial and industrial end markets, which grew 4.9% in the fourth quarter and 6.2% for the full year."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2022)

3 Months Ended 12/31/23ReportedChange
Sales$1,286,0741.7%
Gross Margin30.4%70 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.5%90 bps
Operating Profit$204,8000.8%
Operating Margin15.9%(20 bps)
Net Income$146,3821.8%
Net Income per diluted share$4.601.8%
3 Months Ended 12/31/23AdjustedChange
Sales$1,286,0741.7%
Gross Margin30.4%70 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.9%40 bps
Operating Profit$212,2223.8%
Operating Margin16.5%30 bps
Net Income$149,3056.6%
Net Income per diluted share$4.696.6%
EBITDA$251,6416.0%
EBITDA Margin19.6%80 bps

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022)

12 Months Ended 12/31/23ReportedChange
Sales$5,194,6943.7%
Gross Margin30.9%120 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.0%20 bps
Operating Profit$878,82510.2%
Operating Margin16.9%100 bps
Net Income$614,25410.5%
Net Income per diluted share$19.3312.8%
12 Months Ended 12/31/23AdjustedChange
Sales$5,194,6943.7%
Gross Margin30.9%120 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%(10 bps)
Operating Profit$900,44611.9%
Operating Margin17.3%120 bps
Net Income$626,85713.0%
Net Income per diluted share$19.7315.3%
EBITDA$1,049,16011.5%
EBITDA Margin20.2%140 bps

"2023 was another year of consistent performance and solid execution for TopBuild, demonstrating the strength of our unique operating model and our ability to adapt to changing environments," noted Buck. "Our unrelenting focus on driving operational efficiencies, striving for operational excellence, and improving sales and labor productivity contributed to our solid revenue growth and year-over-year margin expansion."

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2022)

Installation3 Months
Ended
12/31/23		12 Months
Ended
12/31/23		 Specialty
Distribution		3 Months
Ended
12/31/23		12 Months
Ended
12/31/23
Sales$790,414$3,188,232 Sales$564,468$2,268,339
Change Change
Volume-3.0%0.4% Volume-0.2%-1.6%
Price2.4%3.6% Price0.5%1.1%
M&A5.1%3.6% M&A0.0%0.0%
Dispositions-0.7%-0.3% Dispositions0.0%0.0%
Total Change3.8%7.3% Total Change0.2%-0.4%
Operating Margin19.0%20.2% Operating Margin14.8%14.6%
Change40 bps170 bps Change50 bps30 bps
Adj. Operating Margin19.0%20.3% Adj. Operating Margin14.8%14.6%
Change30 bps180 bps Change40 bps20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin21.4%22.5% Adj. EBITDA Margin17.5%17.3%
Change60 bps190 bps Change80 bps40 bps

Capital Allocation
2023 Acquisitions
The Company acquired four residential insulation installation companies which are expected to generate over $172 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.

TTM Revenue atMonth
Company AcquiredAcquisition ($ millions)Acquired
SRI Holdings$62.0January
Best Insulation$100.0July
Rocky Mountain Spray Foam$5.4July
Panhandle Insulation$5.3October
Total$172.7

"Acquisitions remain the best use of our capital, generating strong returns for our shareholders. We continue to work diligently on our planned acquisition of SPI. All three of our end-markets are highly fragmented and present great opportunities to reinvest our strong free cash flow to drive shareholder value," said Buck.

2024 Acquisitions
Year-to-date, the Company has acquired one residential insulation company, Brabble Insulation, and has entered into an agreement to acquire a second residential insulation installer, Morris Black & Sons, which will close on March 1st. Combined, they are expected to generate approximately $9 million of annual revenue. The Company also previously announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Pest Control Insulation, a specialty distribution company focused on blended, customized insulation products, accessories, and equipment for sale exclusively to the pest control industry. In 2023, Pest Control Insulation generated approximately $24 million of revenue. This transaction is also expected to close on March 1st.

2024 Outlook
"We expect 2024 will be another strong year for TopBuild. We see many opportunities in the year ahead to again demonstrate the unique advantages of our operating model and to take advantage of our multiple avenues for growth," added Buck.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2024LowHigh
Sales$5,360 $5,560
Adjusted EBITDA*$1,040 $1,130

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

2024 Assumptions
Residential RevenueMid Single Digit Growth
Commercial/Industrial RevenueMid Single Digit Growth
CapEx (% of Sales)1.5% to 2.0%
Working Capital Goal (% LTM Sales)12% to 14%
Income Tax Rate25% to 27%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)22% to 27%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Acquisitions Year One)11% to 16%

(1) This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 28, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management's formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management's formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "SEC Filings" at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," "may," "project," "estimate" or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net sales $1,286,074 $1,264,543 $5,194,694 $5,008,744
Cost of sales 894,958 888,871 3,590,874 3,522,025
Gross profit 391,116 375,672 1,603,820 1,486,719
Selling, general, and administrative expense 186,316 172,558 724,995 689,555
Operating profit 204,800 203,114 878,825 797,164
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense (19,187) (16,779) (74,614) (56,716)
Other, net 8,729 1,585 21,272 1,687
Other expense, net (10,458) (15,194) (53,342) (55,029)
Income before income taxes 194,342 187,920 825,483 742,135
Income tax expense (47,960) (44,086) (211,229) (186,146)
Net income $146,382 $143,834 $614,254 $555,989
Net income per common share:
Basic $4.63 $4.54 $19.44 $17.26
Diluted $4.60 $4.52 $19.33 $17.14
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 31,623,506 31,648,741 31,597,508 32,213,839
Diluted 31,805,569 31,838,352 31,776,901 32,440,405
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income $146,382 $143,834 $614,254 $555,989
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,227 (6,762) 7,255 (15,286)
Comprehensive income $150,609 $137,072 $621,509 $540,703
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
As of December 31,
2023 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $848,565 $240,069
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $23,948 at December 31, 2023, and $20,014 at December 31, 2022 799,009 836,071
Inventories 364,731 438,644
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,939 34,257
Total current assets 2,049,244 1,549,041
Right of use assets 204,629 205,892
Property and equipment, net 264,487 253,484
Goodwill 2,042,568 1,966,994
Other intangible assets, net 591,058 614,967
Other assets 10,865 16,453
Total assets $5,162,851 $4,606,831
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $469,585 $487,114
Current portion of long-term debt 47,039 40,068
Accrued liabilities 187,217 199,370
Short-term operating lease liabilities 65,780 60,880
Short-term finance lease liabilities 1,917 2,207
Total current liabilities 771,538 789,639
Long-term debt 1,373,028 1,417,257
Deferred tax liabilities, net 243,930 251,481
Long-term portion of insurance reserves 58,783 59,783
Long-term operating lease liabilities 146,213 149,943
Long-term finance lease liabilities 4,150 6,673
Other liabilities 1,554 2,349
Total liabilities 2,599,196 2,677,125
EQUITY 2,563,655 1,929,706
Total liabilities and equity $5,162,851 $4,606,831
As of December 31,
2023 2022
Other Financial Data
Receivable days 53 54
Inventory days 37 45
Accounts payable days 62 66
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $694,155 $787,601
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 13.2% 15.7%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income $614,254 $555,989
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 132,878 123,335
Share-based compensation 15,838 12,310
Loss on sale of assets 2,349 1,833
Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,881 2,867
Provision for bad debt expense 6,481 5,510
Provision for inventory obsolescence 4,794 6,659
Deferred income taxes, net (7,476) 6,041
Change in certain assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net 20,812 (169,327)
Inventories 74,529 (93,874)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,598) (9,222)
Accounts payable (8,867) 26,581
Accrued liabilities (4,444) 20,703
Other, net (2,022) 6,396
Net cash provided by operating activities 849,409 495,801
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (63,998) (76,382)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (149,154) (20,500)
Proceeds from sale of assets 14,982 2,975
Net cash used in investing activities (198,170) (93,907)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt (40,138) (38,658)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 70,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility - (70,000)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (6,528) (11,719)
Exercise of stock options 3,130 2,028
Repurchase of shares of common stock - (250,050)
Payment of contingent consideration (300) (1,674)
Net cash used in by financing activities (43,836) (300,073)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash 1,093 (1,531)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 608,496 100,290
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 240,069 139,779
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $848,565 $240,069
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:
Interest $71,463 $49,888
Income taxes 220,773 186,722
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $56,255 $103,997
Accruals for property and equipment 912 141
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023
 2022
 Change 2023
 2022 Change
Installation
Sales $790,414 $761,261 3.8% $3,188,232 $2,969,978 7.3%
Operating profit, as reported $149,999 $141,961 $644,392 $548,795
Operating margin, as reported 19.0% 18.6% 20.2% 18.5%
Rationalization charges 41 161 1,923 (174)
Acquisition related costs 11 23 527 135
Operating profit, as adjusted $150,051 $142,145 $646,842 $548,756
Operating margin, as adjusted 19.0% 18.7% 20.3% 18.5%
Share-based compensation 372 339 1,496 1,296
Depreciation and amortization 18,422 15,869 69,123 62,483
EBITDA, as adjusted $168,845 $158,353 6.6% $717,461 $612,535 17.1%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 21.4% 20.8% 22.5% 20.6%
Specialty Distribution
Sales $564,468 $563,065 0.2% $2,268,339 $2,278,261 (0.4)%
Operating profit, as reported $83,355 $80,692 $330,938 $326,226
Operating margin, as reported 14.8% 14.3% 14.6% 14.3%
Acquisition related costs - 266 350 1,502
Operating profit, as adjusted $83,355 $80,958 $331,288 $327,728
Operating margin, as adjusted 14.8% 14.4% 14.6% 14.4%
Share-based compensation 298 104 1,286 1,041
Depreciation and amortization 15,193 13,184 59,607 56,881
EBITDA, as adjusted $98,846 $94,246 4.9% $392,181 $385,650 1.7%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 17.5% 16.7% 17.3% 16.9%
TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations $1,354,882 $1,324,326 $5,456,571 $5,248,239
Intercompany eliminations (68,808) (59,783) (261,877) (239,495)
Net sales after eliminations $1,286,074 $1,264,543 1.7% $5,194,694 $5,008,744 3.7%
Operating profit, as reported - segments $233,354 $222,653 $975,330 $875,021
General corporate expense, net (16,787) (9,650) (52,067) (38,018)
Intercompany eliminations (11,767) (9,889) (44,438) (39,839)
Operating profit, as reported $204,800 $203,114 $878,825 $797,164
Operating margin, as reported 15.9% 16.1% 16.9% 15.9%
Rationalization charges 41 162 1,923 (172)
Acquisition related costs † 7,381 1,216 19,698 7,974
Operating profit, as adjusted $212,222 $204,492 $900,446 $804,966
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.5% 16.2% 17.3% 16.1%
Share-based compensation 4,757 2,637 15,836 12,310
Depreciation and amortization 34,662 30,284 132,878 123,335
EBITDA, as adjusted $251,641 $237,413 6.0% $1,049,160 $940,611 11.5%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 19.6% 18.8% 20.2% 18.8%
Sales change period over period 21,531 185,950
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 14,228 108,549
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 66.1% 58.4%
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation $751,971 $756,330 $3,080,770 $2,960,926
Specialty Distribution 564,468 563,065 2,268,339 2,278,261
Eliminations (68,808) (59,783) (261,877) (239,495)
Total same branch $1,247,631 $1,259,612 $5,087,232 $4,999,692
Acquisitions (a):
Installation $38,443 $- $107,462 $-
Total acquisitions 38,443 - 107,462 -
Dispositions (b):
Installation $- $4,931 $- $9,052
Total dispositions - 4,931 - 9,052
Total net sales $1,286,074 $1,264,543 $5,194,694 $5,008,744
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch $246,769 $236,941 $1,033,980 $939,183
Acquisitions (a) 4,872 - 15,180 -
Dispositions (b) - 472 - 1,428
Total $251,641 $237,413 $1,049,160 $940,611
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (c) 19.8% 20.3%
Acquisitions (d) 12.7% 14.1%
Total (e) 19.6% 18.8% 20.2% 18.8%
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (f) NM 108.3%
Acquisitions (d) 12.7% 14.1%
Total (g) 66.1% 58.4%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch, including $4,121 net sales and $956 EBITDA, as adjusted, in the third quarter of 2022, respectively
(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not Meaningful
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales $1,286,074 $1,264,543 $5,194,694 $5,008,744
Gross profit, as reported $391,116 $375,672 $1,603,820 $1,486,719
Acquisition related costs - 15 - 135
Gross profit, as adjusted $391,116 $375,687 $1,603,820 $1,486,854
Gross margin, as reported 30.4% 29.7% 30.9% 29.7%
Gross margin, as adjusted 30.4% 29.7% 30.9% 29.7%
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $186,316 $172,558 $724,995 $689,555
Rationalization charges 41 162 1,923 (172)
Acquisition related costs 7,381 1,201 19,698 7,839
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $178,894 $171,195 $703,374 $681,888
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported $204,800 $203,114 $878,825 $797,164
Rationalization charges 41 162 1,923 (172)
Acquisition related costs 7,381 1,216 19,698 7,974
Operating profit, as adjusted $212,222 $204,492 $900,446 $804,966
Operating margin, as reported 15.9% 16.1% 16.9% 15.9%
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.5% 16.2% 17.3% 16.1%
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported $194,342 $187,920 $825,483 $742,135
Rationalization charges 41 162 1,923 (172)
Acquisition related costs 7,381 1,216 19,698 7,974
Income before income taxes, as adjusted 201,764 189,298 847,104 749,937
Tax rate at 26.0% (52,459) (49,217) (220,247) (194,984)
Income, as adjusted $149,305 $140,081 $626,857 $554,953
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.69 $4.40 $19.73 $17.11
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 31,805,569 31,838,352 31,776,901 32,440,405
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income, as reported $146,382 $143,834 $614,254 $555,989
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 10,458 15,194 53,342 55,029
Income tax expense 47,960 44,086 211,229 186,146
Depreciation and amortization 34,662 30,284 132,878 123,335
Share-based compensation 4,757 2,637 15,836 12,310
Rationalization charges 41 162 1,923 (172)
Acquisition related costs 7,381 1,216 19,698 7,974
EBITDA, as adjusted $251,641 $237,413 $1,049,160 $940,611
Proforma acquisition EBITDA(a) $6,251
Proforma disposition EBITDA(b) (3,040)
Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted $1,052,371
(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2023
(b) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of dispositions completed in 2023
TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2023 Year Ended
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 December 31, 2023
Net sales$1,265,238 $1,317,262 $1,326,120 $1,286,074 $5,194,694
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 31,847 26,978 5,400 55 64,280
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,297,085 $1,344,240 $1,331,520 $1,286,129 $5,258,974
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Residential $830,915 $830,789 $3,350,003 $3,272,001
Commercial/Industrial 455,159 433,754 1,844,691 1,736,743
Total net sales $1,286,074 $1,264,543 $5,194,694 $5,008,744
TopBuild Corp.
2024 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2024
Low
 High
Estimated net income, as reported$588.0 $667.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 60.0 54.0
Income tax expense 206.0 234.0
Depreciation and amortization 140.0 135.0
Share-based compensation 21.0 18.0
Acquisition related costs 25.0 22.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$1,040.0 $1,130.0



