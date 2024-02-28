Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):
- Revenue of $21.1 million, up 14% year-over-year
- Consolidated operating profit of $4.5 million
- Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $5.2 million
- Cash flow from operations of $1.4 million
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27
Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Consolidated revenue was $21.1 million, up 14% from $18.6 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.8 million, up 12% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.
Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.7 million for Q4 2023, or $0.27 per share, compared with $0.20 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.3 million for Q4 2023, or $0.24 per share, compared with $0.20 in the prior-year period.
Non-GAAP operating profit was $5.2 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.4 million) and stock option expenses ($0.4 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.
"Q4 concluded a strong year for Travelzoo, with each quarter achieving year-over-year revenue growth, profitability and positive cash flow from operations," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for members. It is in times of large increases in travel prices that Travelzoo is most valuable for consumers. Travelzoo members enjoy high quality travel experiences that represent outstanding value."
"With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 5 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."
Cash Position
As of December 31, 2023, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $16.4 million. Net cash provided by operations was $1.4 million.
Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $13.8 million. Operating profit for Q4 2023 was $4.0 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.2 million in the prior-year period.
Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $6.3 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 27% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q4 2023 was $832,000, or 13% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $42,000 in the prior-year period.
Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club business segment revenue, which is impacted by the accounting for an intragroup marketing agreement, increased 11% year-over-year to $949,000. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 29% year-over-year to $1.1 million. Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. The number of premium subscribers increased 21% year-over-year. Revenue from subscriptions is recognized monthly pro rata over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating loss for Q4 2023 was $61,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $220,000 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.2 million) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020. The Q4 2023 operating loss was caused by marketing expenses in connection with growth in members.
New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $155,000. Operating loss for Q4 2023 was $104,000.
In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $23,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q4 2023. Travelzoo recorded $9,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2023. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.
Members and Subscribers
As of December 31, 2023, we were 31.1 million members worldwide, up from 30.4 million as of December 31, 2022. In North America, Travelzoo had 16.2 million unduplicated members as of December 31, 2023, consistent with December 31, 2022. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.2 million unduplicated members as of December 31, 2023, up from 9.0 million as of December 31, 2022. Jack's Flight Club had 2.4 million subscribers as of December 31, 2023, up from 1.9 million as of December 31, 2022.
Discontinued Operations
In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Income Taxes
A provision of $1.6 million for income taxes was recorded for Q4 2023, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q4 2023.
Looking Ahead
For Q1 2024, we expect continued growth in revenue, albeit at a smaller pace than 2023. We expect higher cash flow from operations and higher profitability. In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. Existing members as of December 31, 2023, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate to generate membership fee revenue from existing members before 2025.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangible and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to
- download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
- access the webcast.
About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$ 21,149
$ 18,608
$ 84,477
$ 70,599
Cost of revenues
2,698
2,684
10,934
10,003
Gross profit
18,451
15,924
73,543
60,596
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
8,496
7,499
37,774
33,072
Product development
580
673
2,113
2,064
General and administrative
4,896
4,168
18,084
17,903
Total operating expenses
13,972
12,340
57,971
53,039
Operating income
4,479
3,584
15,572
7,557
Other income (expense), net
398
(53)
1,541
2,401
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
4,877
3,531
17,113
9,958
Income tax expense
1,618
1,057
5,105
3,270
Income from continuing operations
3,259
2,474
12,008
6,688
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
465
(63)
460
(59)
Net income
3,724
2,411
12,468
6,629
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
5
(41)
102
(5)
Net income attributable to Travelzoo
$ 3,719
$ 2,452
$ 12,366
$ 6,634
Net income attributable to Travelzoo-continuing operations
$ 3,254
$ 2,515
$ 11,906
$ 6,693
Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo-discontinued operations
$ 465
$ (63)
$ 460
$ (59)
Income per share-basic
Continuing operations
$ 0.24
$ 0.20
$ 0.80
$ 0.54
Discontinued operations
$ 0.03
$ -
$ 0.03
$ -
Net income per share-basic
$ 0.27
$ 0.20
$ 0.83
$ 0.54
Income per share-diluted
Continuing operations
$ 0.24
$ 0.20
$ 0.80
$ 0.53
Discontinued operations
$ 0.03
$ -
$ 0.03
$ -
Net income per share-diluted
$ 0.27
$ 0.20
$ 0.83
$ 0.53
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-basic
13,873
12,425
14,897
12,372
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-basic
13,873
12,425
14,897
12,372
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-diluted
13,946
12,487
14,964
12,561
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-diluted
13,946
12,487
14,964
12,561
Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,713
$ 18,693
Accounts receivable, net
12,965
13,820
Prepaid income taxes
629
1,778
Prepaid expenses and other
1,460
1,289
Assets from discontinued operations
1
11
Total current assets
30,768
35,591
Deposits and other
1,115
5,094
Deferred tax assets
3,196
3,222
Restricted cash
675
675
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,015
7,440
Property and equipment, net
578
657
Intangible assets, net
2,091
3,651
Goodwill
10,944
10,944
Total assets
$ 55,382
$ 67,274
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 4,546
$ 4,271
Merchant payables
20,622
32,574
Accrued expenses and other
3,658
5,049
Deferred revenue
2,044
2,216
Income tax payable
766
-
Operating lease liabilities
2,530
2,972
Liabilities from discontinued operations
24
452
Total current liabilities
34,190
47,534
Long-term tax liabilities
4,681
1,569
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,717
8,326
Other long-term liabilities
911
994
Total liabilities
46,499
58,423
Common stock
136
165
Treasury stock (at cost)
-
(7,130)
Tax indemnification
(9,537)
(9,537)
Note receivable from shareholder
(1,753)
(4,753)
Additional paid-in capital
439
23,274
Retained earnings
19,508
7,142
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,607)
(4,905)
Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity
4,186
4,256
Non-controlling interest
4,697
4,595
Total stockholder's equity
8,883
8,851
Total liabilities and equity
$ 55,382
$ 67,274
Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 3,724
$ 2,411
$ 12,468
$ 6,629
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
476
537
1,893
2,189
Stock-based compensation
380
349
1,567
1,805
Deferred income tax
169
73
58
774
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
-
200
-
200
Loss on long-lived assets
-
9
10
47
Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo
-
-
-
(196)
Net foreign currency effects
(115)
198
(62)
232
Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves
(72)
(965)
(1,016)
(4,367)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,231)
(1,223)
1,086
1,317
Prepaid income taxes
61
1,098
1,189
1,452
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other
1,603
1,586
3,835
1,627
Accounts payable
1,181
501
(523)
902
Merchant payables
(3,338)
(6,334)
(12,095)
(35,228)
Accrued expenses and other
(1,450)
(649)
(876)
(496)
Income tax payable
456
23
749
(162)
Other liabilities
547
(86)
2,401
154
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,391
(2,272)
10,684
(23,121)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
103
-
216
-
Purchases of intangible assets
-
-
-
(1,049)
Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo
-
-
-
196
Purchases of property and equipment
(38)
(226)
(255)
(462)
Net cash (provided by) used in investing activities
65
(226)
(39)
(1,315)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(5,016)
(472)
(16,782)
(1,642)
Proceeds from short swing settlement
-
-
-
46
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,006
1,006
Proceeds from note receivable from shareholder
3,000
-
3,000
-
Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
(69)
(13)
(368)
1,872
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,085)
521
(14,150)
1,282
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
436
810
516
(2,457)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(193)
(1,167)
(2,989)
(25,611)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
16,582
20,545
19,378
44,989
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 16,389
$ 19,378
$ 16,389
$ 19,378
Travelzoo
Segment Information from Continuing Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Travelzoo
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers
$ 13,534
$ 6,354
$ 1,106
$ 155
$ 21,149
Intersegment revenue (loss)
247
(90)
(157)
-
-
Total net revenues
13,781
6,264
949
155
21,149
Operating income (loss)
$ 3,970
$ 832
$ (219)
$ (104)
$ 4,479
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Travelzoo
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers
$ 12,921
$ 4,825
$ 855
$ 7
$ 18,608
Intersegment revenue (loss)
162
(162)
-
-
-
Total net revenues
13,083
4,663
855
7
18,608
Operating income (loss)
$ 4,235
$ 42
$ (196)
$ (497)
$ 3,584
Twelve months ended December 31, 2023
Travelzoo
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers
$ 54,837
$ 25,291
$ 4,145
$ 204
$ 84,477
Intersegment revenue (loss)
1,243
(1,270)
27
-
-
Total net revenues
56,080
24,021
4,172
204
84,477
Operating income (loss)
$ 15,254
$ 1,317
$ (23)
$ (976)
$ 15,572
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Travelzoo
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers
$ 47,029
$ 20,068
$ 3,477
$ 25
$ 70,599
Intersegment revenue (loss)
613
(613)
-
-
-
Total net revenues
47,642
19,455
3,477
25
70,599
Operating income (loss)
$ 10,348
$ (1,803)
$ -
$ (988)
$ 7,557
Travelzoo
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP operating expense
$ 13,972
$ 12,340
$ 57,971
$ 53,039
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A)
-
200
-
200
Amortization of intangibles (A)
389
453
1,560
1,771
Stock option expenses (B)
380
349
1,566
1,805
Severance-related expenses (C)
-
200
56
336
Non-GAAP operating expense
13,203
11,138
54,789
48,927
GAAP operating income
4,479
3,584
15,572
7,557
Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)
769
1,202
3,182
4,112
Non-GAAP operating income
5,248
4,786
18,754
11,669
Investor Relations:
