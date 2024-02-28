GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2023.

"Our POS performance in the U.S. outpaced shipments in the fourth quarter and resulted in continued market share gains. However, the U.S. wholesale environment was challenging as retailers managed inventory levels tightly against uncertain consumer spending patterns, which negatively impacted our revenue," said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Kontoor Brands. "We are pleased with our execution and the progress we made further reducing inventory levels, accelerating cash generation, and driving strong gross margin expansion and returns on capital."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Income Statement Review

Revenue was $670 million, decreasing 8 percent (9 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the prior year. Revenue decreases were primarily driven by retailer inventory management actions in the U.S., partially offset by gains in digital wholesale, China and DTC.

U.S. revenue was $538 million, decreasing 11 percent compared to the prior year. U.S. wholesale decreased 12 percent. Growth in digital wholesale and owned brick-and-mortar was more than offset by reduced wholesale shipments as retailers tightly managed inventory levels.

International revenue was $132 million, a 4 percent increase (flat in constant currency) compared to the prior year with growth in both DTC and wholesale. International direct-to-consumer increased 8 percent (6 percent increase in constant currency). China increased 23 percent (25 percent increase in constant currency), driven by gains in DTC and wholesale. Europe decreased 3 percent (9 percent decrease in constant currency), with growth in digital and owned retail more than offset by a decline in wholesale.

Wrangler brand global revenue was $461 million, a 9 percent decrease (10 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the prior year. Wrangler U.S. revenue decreased 10 percent, driven by reduced wholesale shipments as retailers tightly managed inventory levels partially offset by growth in DTC and digital wholesale. Wrangler U.S. own.com increased 7 percent. Wrangler international revenue decreased 2 percent (7 percent decrease in constant currency), with increases in DTC more than offset by declines in wholesale.

Lee brand global revenue was $206 million, a 6 percent decrease (7 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the prior year. Lee U.S. revenue decreased 14 percent driven primarily by reduced shipments to the wholesale channel as retailers tightly managed inventory levels, partially offset by growth in digital wholesale. Lee international revenue increased 8 percent (4 percent increase in constant currency) driven by DTC and wholesale growth in China.

Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 41.7 percent on a reported basis and increased 140 basis points to 42.2 percent on an adjusted basis compared to the prior year. Gross margin included an unanticipated 90 basis point negative impact from duty expense related to prior periods, as well as the impact from proactive inventory management actions. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted gross margin increased 230 basis points driven by the benefits from pricing, channel mix and lower product costs.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $204 million or 30.5 percent of revenue on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, SG&A declined 5 percent to $202 million, or 30.1 percent of revenue, compared to the prior year. Investments in DTC and technology were offset by prudent management of discretionary expenses.

Operating income was $75 million on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $81 million. Operating income included $6 million of duty expense related to prior periods. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted operating income was $87 million and increased 1 percent compared to adjusted operating income in the prior year. Adjusted operating margin of 12.1 percent increased 40 basis points compared to adjusted operating margin for the prior year. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted operating margin increased 120 basis points to 12.9 percent.

Earnings per share (EPS) was $1.21 on a reported basis and $1.28 on an adjusted basis compared to reported EPS of $0.91 and adjusted EPS of $0.88 in the prior year. EPS included an unanticipated $0.07 charge for duty expense related to prior periods. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted earnings per share was $1.35, increasing 54 percent compared to the prior year. EPS in the quarter was positively impacted by discrete tax items that are expected to lower the Company's cash tax payments in future years.

Full Year 2023 Income Statement Review

Revenue was $2.61 billion, decreasing 1 percent compared to the prior year. Growth in DTC and U.S. digital wholesale was offset by retailer inventory management actions in the U.S. and softness in international markets.

U.S. revenue was $2.06 billion, decreasing 1 percent compared to the prior year. U.S. wholesale decreased 1 percent driven by retailer inventory management actions, partially offset by double-digit growth in digital wholesale. U.S. direct-to-consumer increased 6 percent driven by 7 percent growth in owned digital and 4 percent growth in owned retail.

International revenue was $547 million, a 2 percent decrease (3 percent decrease in constant currency) compared to the prior year. China decreased 7 percent (2 percent decrease in constant currency), with growth in DTC more than offset by a decline in wholesale. Europe decreased 2 percent (4 percent decrease in constant currency), with double-digit growth in owned retail and digital more than offset by a decline in wholesale.

Wrangler brand global revenue was $1.75 billion, flat compared to the prior year and supported by growth in categories such as outdoor, non-denim bottoms and female. Wrangler U.S. revenue was flat with growth in DTC and digital wholesale offset by retailer inventory management actions. Wrangler U.S. own.com increased 9 percent driven by growth in tops and Western. Wrangler international revenue increased 1 percent (1 percent decrease in constant currency).

Lee brand global revenue was $843 million, a 4 percent decrease compared to the prior year. Lee U.S. revenue decreased 4 percent due to retailer inventory management actions. Lee international revenue decreased 3 percent (4 percent decrease in constant currency).

Gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 41.7 percent on a reported basis and decreased 120 basis points to 41.9 percent on an adjusted basis compared to the prior year. Gross margin included a 60 basis point negative impact from the previously discussed duty expense related to prior years. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted gross margin decreased 60 basis points as benefits from pricing, channel mix and lower transitory costs such as air freight were offset by increased product costs and proactive inventory management actions.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $769 million or 29.5 percent of revenue on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, SG&A of $760 million was approximately flat compared to adjusted SG&A in the prior year. As a percent of revenue, adjusted SG&A increased 10 basis points to 29.1 percent. Investments in DTC and technology, as well as increased distribution costs, were offset by tight control of discretionary expenses.

Operating income was $319 million on a reported basis and $334 million on an adjusted basis. Operating income included $14 million of previously discussed duty expense related to prior years. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted operating income was $348 million, or 13.3 percent of revenue compared to adjusted operating income of $372 million, or 14.1 percent in the prior year.

Earnings per share (EPS) was $4.06 on a reported basis and $4.26 on an adjusted basis compared to reported EPS of $4.31 and adjusted EPS of $4.49 in the prior year. EPS included a $0.19 charge for duty expense related to prior years. Excluding the duty charge, adjusted earnings per share was $4.45. Full year EPS was positively impacted by discrete tax items that are expected to lower the Company's cash tax payments in future years.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Review

The Company ended fiscal 2023 with $215 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $0.8 billion in long-term debt.

Inventory at the end of fiscal 2023 was $500 million, down 16 percent compared to the prior year and in-line with expectations.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $493 million available for borrowing against this facility.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on March 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2024.

Consistent with a commitment to return cash to shareholders, the Company repurchased $30 million of common stock during the fourth quarter. When combined with the strong dividend, the Company returned a total of $139 million to shareholders during 2023. The Company has $300 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program.

Project Jeanius

The investments made over the past five years have enabled Kontoor Brands to become a standalone public company, strengthen its brands, reduce financial leverage, implement a global ERP solution and navigate an uneven operating environment. To meet the Company's accelerated growth objectives while maintaining a strong financial profile, the Company has commenced Project Jeanius to unlock sources of capital to support increased investment in accretive growth opportunities, improve profitability and drive higher returns on capital.

Project Jeanius will simplify and transform processes, systems, and the Company's global operating model, with particular focus on enhancing and optimizing the supply chain, reducing operating complexity and integrating the business across global shared services. The initiative will improve speed to market and agility, and leverage advanced data analytics to enhance business insights and decision making.

"This is one of the most important steps we have taken as a public company and will transform our organization from the legacy structure required at the spin to a best-in-class global multi-brand platform, while unlocking significant sources of capital. With our strong leadership team in place, we are able to take this step from a position of strength, and I am confident this will deliver the next chapter of Kontoor's value-creation journey," said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Kontoor Brands.

Project Jeanius is a multi-year initiative and the Company expects to realize between $50 million and $100 million of gross profit improvement and SG&A savings on a run rate basis over the course of the program, a portion of which will be reinvested into strategic priorities to accelerate growth. The Company anticipates the impact from Project Jeanius to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, with more significant benefits expected in 2025 and 2026. The Company's 2024 outlook does not yet reflect the anticipated impact of Project Jeanius.

2024 Outlook

"Our outlook for this year reflects strong gross margin expansion and operating earnings growth, strong cash generation, best-in-class returns on capital and significant capital allocation optionality. Although we anticipate the operating environment will remain challenging over the near term, we enter 2024 from a position of strength," said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Kontoor Brands.

"And, to build on our momentum, we initiated Project Jeanius to further enhance our operating efficiency while simultaneously creating significant capacity to invest behind our brands and strategic priorities to accelerate growth. The future is bright for Kontoor Brands and we are committed to driving superior returns and value creation for all stakeholders," added Baxter.

The Company's 2024 outlook includes the following:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, reflecting a decrease of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent compared to the prior year. The Company expects growth from strategic initiatives, expanded distribution and ongoing market share gains to be offset by conservative retailer inventory management and continued challenging macroeconomic conditions.



The Company anticipates these challenges to be most pronounced in the first half of 2024, with first half revenue declining at a mid-single digit rate compared to the prior year. In the first quarter, the Company expects a revenue decline of approximately 9 percent compared to the prior year reflecting tight retailer inventory management and a conservative approach to seasonal product.

Adjusted gross margin is expected in the range of 44.2 percent to 44.4 percent, increasing 170 to 190 basis points compared to adjusted gross margin in the prior year, excluding the out-of-period duty expense. Gross margin expansion is driven by the benefits of mix as well as lower input costs.



The Company anticipates stronger gross margin expansion in the first half of 2024, with first half gross margin expanding more than 250 basis points compared to the prior year. In the first quarter, the Company expects gross margin in the range of 44.0 percent to 44.2 percent.

Adjusted SG&A is expected to increase at a low- to mid-single digit percentage compared to adjusted SG&A in the prior year. The Company will continue to invest in its brands and capabilities in support of long-term profitable growth, including demand creation, DTC, and international expansion, while remaining disciplined with discretionary expenses.

Adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $372 million to $382 million, reflecting an increase of between 7 percent and 10 percent compared to adjusted operating income in the prior year excluding the out-of-period duty expense, including double-digit growth beginning in the second quarter.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.65 to $4.75, reflecting an increase of 9 percent to 12 percent compared to adjusted EPS in the prior year. Excluding the out-of-period duty expense in 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to increase between 4 percent and 7 percent, including an approximate 5 percentage point headwind from a higher tax rate.



The Company anticipates first half 2024 adjusted EPS to be relatively consistent with the prior year on a dollar basis. In the first quarter, the Company expects adjusted EPS of approximately $0.90.

Capital Expenditures are expected to be approximately $40 million.

The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 20 percent. Interest expense is expected to approximate $35 million. Other Expense is expected to be in the range of $12 million to $14 million. Average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 57 million, excluding the impact of share repurchases.

The Company expects cash flow from operations to exceed $325 million driven by the combination of accelerated earnings growth and a continued normalization of inventory.

This release refers to "adjusted" amounts from 2023 and 2022 and "constant currency" amounts, which are further described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. Unless otherwise noted, "reported" and "constant currency" amounts are the same. Amounts as presented herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

As previously disclosed, management identified and corrected inaccuracies in processing certain transactions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("U.S. Customs") arising from the implementation of the Company's ERP system. These inaccuracies resulted in underpayment of duties owed to U.S. Customs for the 2021 to 2023 periods. Full year 2023 results include a $14 million charge related to prior years, and fourth quarter 2023 results include a $6 million charge related to prior annual and interim periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Amounts - This release refers to "adjusted" amounts. Adjustments during 2023 represent charges related to strategic actions taken by the Company to drive efficiencies in our operations, which included reducing our global workforce, streamlining and transferring select production within our internal manufacturing network and optimizing and globalizing our operating model. Adjustments during 2022 represent charges related to the globalization of the Company's operating model and relocation of the European headquarters. Additional information regarding adjusted amounts is provided in notes to the supplemental financial information included with this release.

Constant Currency - This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with GAAP, which include translation and transactional impacts from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. This release also refers to "constant currency" amounts, which exclude the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this release that identifies and quantifies all reconciling adjustments and provides management's view of why this non-GAAP information is useful to investors. While management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the business, this information should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternate for, reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this release may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

For forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in this filing, the Company does not provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because the information needed to reconcile these measures is unavailable due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and have been excluded from adjusted measures. Additionally, estimating such GAAP measures and providing a meaningful reconciliation consistent with the Company's accounting policies for future periods requires a level of precision that is unavailable for these future periods and cannot be accomplished without unreasonable effort.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December % Twelve Months Ended December % (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net revenues $ 669,800 $ 731,608 (8)% $ 2,607,472 $ 2,631,444 (1)% Costs and operating expenses Cost of goods sold 390,390 432,886 (10)% 1,519,635 1,497,076 2% Selling, general and administrative expenses 203,969 214,089 (5)% 768,568 777,703 (1)% Total costs and operating expenses 594,359 646,975 (8)% 2,288,203 2,274,779 1% Operating income 75,441 84,633 (11)% 319,269 356,665 (10)% Interest expense (10,018 ) (9,804 ) 2% (40,408 ) (34,919 ) 16% Interest income 1,717 324 430% 3,791 1,352 180% Other (expense) income, net (1,611 ) 1,225 (232)% (10,753 ) (3,962 ) 171% Income before income taxes 65,529 76,378 (14)% 271,899 319,136 (15)% Income taxes (3,242 ) 24,773 (113)% 40,905 73,643 (44)% Net income $ 68,771 $ 51,605 33% $ 230,994 $ 245,493 (6)% Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.23 $ 0.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.40 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 0.91 $ 4.06 $ 4.31 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 55,955 55,485 55,961 55,744 Diluted 56,982 56,666 56,931 56,962

Basis of presentation for all financial tables within this release: The Company operates and reports using a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 each year. For presentation purposes herein, all references to periods ended December 2023 and December 2022 correspond to the 13-week and 52-week fiscal periods ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. References to December 2023 and December 2022 relate to the balance sheets as of December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 2023 December 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,050 $ 59,179 Accounts receivable, net 217,673 225,858 Inventories 500,353 596,836 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110,808 100,396 Total current assets 1,043,884 982,269 Property, plant and equipment, net 112,045 104,465 Operating lease assets 54,812 51,029 Intangible assets, net 12,497 13,361 Goodwill 209,862 209,627 Deferred income taxes 75,081 67,282 Other assets 137,258 154,228 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,645,439 $ 1,582,261 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ - $ 7,280 Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 10,000 Accounts payable 180,220 206,262 Accrued liabilities 171,414 196,989 Operating lease liabilities, current 21,003 19,898 Total current liabilities 392,637 440,429 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 36,753 31,506 Deferred income taxes 5,611 6,919 Other liabilities 74,604 70,031 Long-term debt 763,921 782,619 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities 1,273,526 1,331,504 Total equity 371,913 250,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,645,439 $ 1,582,261

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December (In thousands) 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 230,994 $ 245,493 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,046 37,126 Stock-based compensation 16,725 21,891 Other, including working capital changes 70,784 (220,925 ) Cash provided by operating activities 356,549 83,585 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment expenditures (27,366 ) (18,375 ) Capitalized computer software (10,018 ) (10,022 ) Other (1,754 ) (1,721 ) Cash used by investing activities (39,138 ) (30,118 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving credit facility 288,000 163,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (288,000 ) (163,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - (298 ) Repayments of term loan (10,000 ) - Repurchases of Common Stock (30,111 ) (62,494 ) Dividends paid (108,574 ) (103,661 ) Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock, net of shares withheld for taxes 284 (11,700 ) Other (7,297 ) 7,246 Cash used by financing activities (155,698 ) (170,907 ) Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,842 ) (8,703 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 155,871 (126,143 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 59,179 185,322 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 215,050 $ 59,179

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Business Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December % Change % Change Constant Currency (a) (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 460,959 $ 509,277 (9)% (10)% Lee 205,836 218,628 (6)% (7)% Total reportable segment revenues 666,795 727,905 (8)% (9)% Other revenues (b) 3,005 3,703 (19)% (19)% Total net revenues $ 669,800 $ 731,608 (8)% (9)% Segment profit: Wrangler $ 83,882 $ 95,124 (12)% (12)% Lee 20,675 19,219 8% 7% Total reportable segment profit $ 104,557 $ 114,343 (9)% (9)% Corporate and other expenses (30,260 ) (28,158 ) 7% 7% Interest expense (10,018 ) (9,804 ) 2% 2% Interest income 1,717 324 430% 467% Loss related to other revenues (b) (467 ) (327 ) 43% 43% Income before income taxes $ 65,529 $ 76,378 (14)% (14)% Twelve Months Ended December % Change % Change Constant Currency (a) (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 1,754,130 $ 1,745,805 -% -% Lee 842,520 874,366 (4)% (4)% Total reportable segment revenues 2,596,650 2,620,171 (1)% (1)% Other revenues (b) 10,822 11,273 (4)% (4)% Total net revenues $ 2,607,472 $ 2,631,444 (1)% (1)% Segment profit: Wrangler $ 307,521 $ 321,173 (4)% (4)% Lee 98,148 121,056 (19)% (18)% Total reportable segment profit $ 405,669 $ 442,229 (8)% (8)% Corporate and other expenses (96,075 ) (88,932 ) 8% 8% Interest expense (40,408 ) (34,919 ) 16% 16% Interest income 3,791 1,352 180% 187% Loss related to other revenues (b) (1,078 ) (594 ) 81% 83% Income before income taxes $ 271,899 $ 319,136 (15)% (14)%

(a) Refer to constant currency definition on the following pages. (b) We report an "Other" category to reconcile segment revenues and segment profit to the Company's operating results, but the Other category does not meet the criteria to be considered a reportable segment. Other includes sales and licensing of Rock & Republic®, other company-owned brands and private label apparel.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Business Segment Information - Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2023 As Reported Adjust for Foreign (In thousands) under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 460,959 $ (2,141 ) $ 458,818 Lee 205,836 (2,966 ) 202,870 Total reportable segment revenues 666,795 (5,107 ) 661,688 Other revenues 3,005 - 3,005 Total net revenues $ 669,800 $ (5,107 ) $ 664,693 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 83,882 $ (13 ) $ 83,869 Lee 20,675 (107 ) 20,568 Total reportable segment profit $ 104,557 $ (120 ) $ 104,437 Corporate and other expenses (30,260 ) (6 ) (30,266 ) Interest expense (10,018 ) 5 (10,013 ) Interest income 1,717 119 1,836 Loss related to other revenues (467 ) - (467 ) Income before income taxes $ 65,529 $ (2 ) $ 65,527 Twelve Months Ended December 2023 As Reported Adjust for Foreign (In thousands) under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 1,754,130 $ (3,104 ) $ 1,751,026 Lee 842,520 (1,858 ) 840,662 Total reportable segment revenues 2,596,650 (4,962 ) 2,591,688 Other revenues 10,822 1 10,823 Total net revenues $ 2,607,472 $ (4,961 ) $ 2,602,511 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 307,521 $ (275 ) $ 307,246 Lee 98,148 1,506 99,654 Total reportable segment profit $ 405,669 $ 1,231 $ 406,900 Corporate and other expenses (96,075 ) (38 ) (96,113 ) Interest expense (40,408 ) (4 ) (40,412 ) Interest income 3,791 86 3,877 Loss related to other revenues (1,078 ) (9 ) (1,087 ) Income before income taxes $ 271,899 $ 1,266 $ 273,165

Constant Currency Financial Information

The Company is a global company that reports financial information in U.S. dollars in accordance with GAAP. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amounts reported by the Company from translating its foreign revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. These rate fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported operating results. As a supplement to our reported operating results, we present constant currency financial information, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. We use constant currency information to provide a framework to assess how our business performed excluding the effects of changes in the rates used to calculate foreign currency translation. Management believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparison of operating results and better identify trends in our businesses.

To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period).

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, reported results under GAAP. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December (In thousands, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold - as reported under GAAP $ 390,390 $ 432,886 Restructuring costs (a) (3,437 ) - Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 386,953 $ 432,886 Selling, general and administrative expenses - as reported under GAAP $ 203,969 $ 214,089 Restructuring costs (a) (2,097 ) (869 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 201,872 $ 213,220 Other (expense) income, net - as reported under GAAP $ (1,611 ) $ 1,225 Restructuring benefits (a) - (2,983 ) Adjusted other expense, net $ (1,611 ) $ (1,758 ) Diluted earnings per share - as reported under GAAP $ 1.21 $ 0.91 Restructuring costs (benefits) (a) 0.07 (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.88 Net income - as reported under GAAP $ 68,771 $ 51,605 Income taxes (3,242 ) 24,773 Interest expense 10,018 9,804 Interest income (1,717 ) (324 ) EBIT $ 73,830 $ 85,858 Depreciation and amortization 10,641 9,299 EBITDA $ 84,471 $ 95,157 Restructuring costs (benefits) (a) 5,534 (2,114 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,005 $ 93,043 As a percentage of total net revenues 13.4 % 12.7 %

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. EBIT, EBITDA and adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December (In thousands, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold - as reported under GAAP $ 1,519,635 $ 1,497,076 Restructuring costs (a) (5,791 ) - Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 1,513,844 $ 1,497,076 Selling, general and administrative expenses - as reported under GAAP $ 768,568 $ 777,703 Restructuring costs (a) (8,536 ) (15,609 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 760,032 $ 762,094 Other expense, net - as reported under GAAP $ (10,753 ) $ (3,962 ) Restructuring benefits (a) - (2,983 ) Adjusted other expense, net $ (10,753 ) $ (6,945 ) Diluted earnings per share - as reported under GAAP $ 4.06 $ 4.31 Restructuring costs (a) 0.20 0.18 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.26 $ 4.49 Net income - as reported under GAAP $ 230,994 $ 245,493 Income taxes 40,905 73,643 Interest expense 40,408 34,919 Interest income (3,791 ) (1,352 ) EBIT $ 308,516 $ 352,703 Depreciation and amortization 38,046 37,126 EBITDA $ 346,562 $ 389,829 Restructuring costs (a) 14,327 12,626 Adjusted EBITDA $ 360,889 $ 402,455 As a percentage of total net revenues 13.8 % 15.3 %

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. EBIT, EBITDA and adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Summary of Select GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net revenues $ 669,800 $ 669,800 $ 731,608 $ 731,608 Gross margin $ 279,410 $ 282,847 $ 298,722 $ 298,722 As a percentage of total net revenues 41.7 % 42.2 % 40.8 % 40.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 203,969 $ 201,872 $ 214,089 $ 213,220 As a percentage of total net revenues 30.5 % 30.1 % 29.3 % 29.1 % Operating income $ 75,441 $ 80,975 $ 84,633 $ 85,502 As a percentage of total net revenues 11.3 % 12.1 % 11.6 % 11.7 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.91 $ 0.88

Twelve Months Ended December 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net revenues $ 2,607,472 $ 2,607,472 $ 2,631,444 $ 2,631,444 Gross margin $ 1,087,837 $ 1,093,628 $ 1,134,368 $ 1,134,368 As a percentage of total net revenues 41.7 % 41.9 % 43.1 % 43.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 768,568 $ 760,032 $ 777,703 $ 762,094 As a percentage of total net revenues 29.5 % 29.1 % 29.6 % 29.0 % Operating income $ 319,269 $ 333,596 $ 356,665 $ 372,274 As a percentage of total net revenues 12.2 % 12.8 % 13.6 % 14.1 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 4.06 $ 4.26 $ 4.31 $ 4.49

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. These adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregation of Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2023 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 369,611 $ 103,609 $ 2,756 $ 475,976 Non-U.S. Wholesale 38,099 58,203 - 96,302 Direct-to-Consumer 53,249 44,024 249 97,522 Total $ 460,959 $ 205,836 $ 3,005 $ 669,800 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 416,310 $ 118,526 $ 3,005 $ 537,841 International 44,649 87,310 - 131,959 Total $ 460,959 $ 205,836 $ 3,005 $ 669,800

Twelve Months Ended December 2023 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 1,418,102 $ 440,690 $ 10,149 $ 1,868,941 Non-U.S. Wholesale 181,766 246,873 10 428,649 Direct-to-Consumer 154,262 154,957 663 309,882 Total $ 1,754,130 $ 842,520 $ 10,822 $ 2,607,472 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 1,549,051 $ 500,816 $ 10,812 $ 2,060,679 International 205,079 341,704 10 546,793 Total $ 1,754,130 $ 842,520 $ 10,822 $ 2,607,472

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregation of Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2022 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 420,004 $ 119,674 $ 3,478 $ 543,156 Non-U.S. Wholesale 39,990 53,610 - 93,600 Direct-to-Consumer 49,283 45,344 225 94,852 Total $ 509,277 $ 218,628 $ 3,703 $ 731,608 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 463,595 $ 137,601 $ 3,703 $ 604,899 International 45,682 81,027 - 126,709 Total $ 509,277 $ 218,628 $ 3,703 $ 731,608

Twelve Months Ended December 2022 Revenues - As Reported (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 1,423,757 $ 460,799 $ 9,903 $ 1,894,459 Non-U.S. Wholesale 183,714 266,201 903 450,818 Direct-to-Consumer 138,334 147,366 467 286,167 Total $ 1,745,805 $ 874,366 $ 11,273 $ 2,631,444 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 1,542,593 $ 521,636 $ 10,370 $ 2,074,599 International 203,212 352,730 903 556,845 Total $ 1,745,805 $ 874,366 $ 11,273 $ 2,631,444

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregation of Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2023 2022 2023 to 2022 (Dollars in thousands) As Reported under GAAP % Change Reported % Change Constant Currency Wrangler U.S. $ 416,310 $ 463,595 (10)% (10)% Lee U.S. 118,526 137,601 (14)% (14)% Other 3,005 3,703 (19)% (19)% Total U.S. revenues $ 537,841 $ 604,899 (11)% (11)% Wrangler International $ 44,649 $ 45,682 (2)% (7)% Lee International 87,310 81,027 8% 4% Other - - -% -% Total International revenues $ 131,959 $ 126,709 4% -% Global Wrangler $ 460,959 $ 509,277 (9)% (10)% Global Lee 205,836 218,628 (6)% (7)% Global Other 3,005 3,703 (19)% (19)% Total revenues $ 669,800 $ 731,608 (8)% (9)%

Twelve Months Ended December 2023 2022 2023 to 2022 (Dollars in thousands) As Reported Under GAAP % Change Reported % Change Constant Currency Wrangler U.S. $ 1,549,051 $ 1,542,593 -% -% Lee U.S. 500,816 521,636 (4)% (4)% Other 10,812 10,370 4% 4% Total U.S. revenues $ 2,060,679 $ 2,074,599 (1)% (1)% Wrangler International $ 205,079 $ 203,212 1% (1)% Lee International 341,704 352,730 (3)% (4)% Other 10 903 (99)% (99)% Total International revenues $ 546,793 $ 556,845 (2)% (3)% Global Wrangler $ 1,754,130 $ 1,745,805 -% -% Global Lee 842,520 874,366 (4)% (4)% Global Other 10,822 11,273 (4)% (4)% Total revenues $ 2,607,472 $ 2,631,444 (1)% (1)%

Non-GAAP Financial Information: The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Business Segment Information - Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP)" for additional information on constant currency financial calculations.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December Numerator 2023 2022 Net Income $ 230,994 $ 245,493 Plus: Income taxes 40,905 73,643 Plus: Interest income (expense), net 36,617 33,567 EBIT $ 308,516 $ 352,703 Plus: Restructuring costs (a) 14,327 12,626 Plus: Operating lease interest (b) 1,190 1,000 Adjusted EBIT $ 324,033 $ 366,329 Adjusted effective income tax rate (c) 15 % 23 % Adjusted net operating profit after taxes $ 274,378 $ 282,240 Denominator December 2023 December 2022 December 2021 Equity $ 371,913 $ 250,757 $ 148,138 Plus: Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings 20,000 17,280 249 Plus: Noncurrent portion of long-term debt 763,921 782,619 791,317 Plus: Operating lease liabilities (d) 57,756 51,404 57,188 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (215,050 ) (59,179 ) (185,322 ) Invested capital $ 998,540 $ 1,042,881 $ 811,570 Average invested capital (e) $ 1,020,711 $ 927,226 Net income to average debt and equity (f) 20.9 % 24.7 % Adjusted return on invested capital 26.9 % 30.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Information: Adjusted return on invested capital ("ROIC") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. ROIC may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers.

(a) See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (b) Operating lease interest is based upon the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Company's statements of operations. The adjustment for operating lease interest represents the add-back to earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") based upon the assumption that properties under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Operating lease interest is added back to EBIT in the adjusted ROIC calculation to account for differences in capital structure between us and other companies. (c) Effective income tax rate adjusted for restructuring costs and the corresponding tax impact. See "Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (d) Total of "Operating lease liabilities, current" and "Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent" in the Company's balance sheets. (e) The average is based on the "Invested capital" at the end of the current period and at the end of the prior year period. (f) Calculated as "Net income" divided by average "Debt" and "Equity." "Debt" includes the current and noncurrent portion of long-term debt as well as other short-term borrowings. The average is based on the subtotal of "Debt" and "Equity" at the end of the current period and at the end of the prior year period.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Notes (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

Notes to Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in its budgeting and review process and, in some cases, as a factor in determining compensation. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure for the Company's shareholders and financial leaders, as the Company's debt financing agreements require the measurement of adjusted EBITDA, along with other measures, in connection with the Company's compliance with debt covenants. While management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternate for, reported results under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

(a) During the three months ended December 2023, restructuring costs included $3.3 million related to streamlining and transferring select production within our internal manufacturing network, $1.5 million related to optimizing and globalizing our operating model and $0.7 million related to reductions in our global workforce. During the twelve months ended December 2023, restructuring costs included $7.3 million related to reductions in our global workforce, $4.5 million related to streamlining and transferring select production within our internal manufacturing network and $2.5 million related to optimizing and globalizing our operating model. During the three months ended December 2022, restructuring costs included a net benefit of $2.1 million related to the globalization of the Company's operating model and relocation of the European headquarters, including a pension curtailment gain of $2.6 million. During the twelve months ended December 2022, restructuring costs included a net charge of $12.6 million related to the globalization of the Company's operating model and relocation of the European headquarters, including a pension curtailment gain of $2.6 million. During the three months ended December 2023 and December 2022, total restructuring costs resulted in a corresponding tax impact of $1.5 million and $(0.3) million, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 2023 and December 2022, total restructuring costs resulted in a corresponding tax impact of $3.0 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

