CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"2023 was a year of substantial progress for Repare. We advanced each of the four programs in our portfolio and set the stage for meaningful data readouts and new clinical trial starts this year," said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. "In particular and as leaders and innovators in PKMYT1 inhibition, we look forward to data readouts across all ongoing lunresertib clinical trials in 2024 and are excited to begin a lunresertib and WEE1 combination clinical trial in partnership with Debiopharm."

2023 and Recent Portfolio Highlights:

Lunresertib Presented initial positive data from its ongoing Phase 1 MYTHIC trial evaluating lunresertib (RP-6306) alone and in combination with camonsertib in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring CCNE1 amplification or FBXW7 or PPP2R1A deleterious alterations at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Initial combination data included an overall RECIST response rate of 50% in ten patients with heavily pre-treated gynecological tumors at the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose. Announced a partnership with Debiopharm to explore the potential clinical synergy of Debio 0123, a highly selective clinical WEE1 inhibitor, and lunresertib, with dosing of the first patient expected to occur in the first half of 2024 and for which the companies have developed substantial pre-clinical validation. Repare will sponsor the global clinical trial as a new arm in the ongoing MYTHIC trial, with costs being shared equally by Debiopharm and Repare.

Camonsertib Presented initial clinical data from the Phase 1/2 TRESR and ATTACC trials evaluating camonsertib (RP-3500) in combination with three poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors in a Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting. Camonsertib, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase), showed 48% overall clinical benefit rate in patients with advanced solid tumors across tumor types regardless of choice of PARP inhibitor or platinum resistance, with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Data from the TRESR trial were also published in Nature Medicine highlighting the clinical benefit of camonsertib in advanced solid tumors. Upon dosing of the first patient with camonsertib in Roche's Phase 2 TAPISTRY trial (NCT04589845), Repare earned a $40 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Roche, which was subsequently received in February 2024. In October 2023, Roche also dosed the first patient in a camonsertib-based arm in its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of multiple immunotherapy-based treatment combinations in participants with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (Morpheus Lung; NCT03337698). Since inception of the Roche camonsertib collaboration, Repare has earned a cumulative total of $182.6 million pursuant to the Roche collaboration agreement, including the upfront payment, the milestone payment, as well as additional reimbursements from Roche. In February 2024, Repare received written notice from Roche of their election to terminate the Roche collaboration agreement. The termination will become effective in May 2024, at which time Repare will regain global development and commercialization rights for camonsertib from Roche.

RP-1664 Dosed the first patient in the multicenter, open-label Phase 1 dose escalation trial of RP-1664 in adult and adolescent patients with TRIM37-high solid tumors in February 2024. Repare disclosed polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4) as the target of the RP-1664 development program and reported that RP-1664 demonstrated potent and selective inhibition of PLK4 and synthetic lethality in TRIM37-high tumor cells in preclinical studies.

RP-3467 Reported comprehensive preclinical data for RP-3467, a potential best-in-class Pol? ATPase inhibitor. RP-3467 demonstrated complete, sustained regressions preclinically in combination with PARP inhibitors, and compelling anti-tumor activity in combination with radioligand therapy and chemotherapy.



2024 Outlook:

Initiate a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of lunresertib and Debio 0123, a WEE1 inhibitor, in the first half of 2024 as a fourth arm of the ongoing MYTHIC clinical trial.

Report initial data from the Phase 1 MINOTAUR trial evaluating lunresertib in combination with FOLFIRI for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in the first half of 2024.

Disclose additional camonsertib clinical development plans beyond the TRESR and ATTACC clinical trials sponsored by Repare in the second quarter of 2024.

Report data from the dose expansion cohorts of the Phase 1 MYTHIC trial evaluating lunresertib in combination with camonsertib in selectively advanced solid tumors in the second half of 2024.

Report initial data from the Phase 1 MAGNETIC trial evaluating lunresertib in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in the second half of 2024. Enrollment in this trial is now closed.

Initiation of a Phase 1 dose finding trial of RP-3467 in the second half of 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results:

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023 were $223.6 million. In February 2024, Repare received a $40 million milestone payment from Roche upon dosing of the first patient with camonsertib in Roche's TAPISTRY trial. The Company believes that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities are sufficient to fund its operations into mid-2026.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023 were $223.6 million. In February 2024, Repare received a $40 million milestone payment from Roche upon dosing of the first patient with camonsertib in Roche's TAPISTRY trial. The Company believes that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities are sufficient to fund its operations into mid-2026. Revenue from collaboration agreements: Revenue from collaboration agreements was $13.0 million and $51.1 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $18.2 million and $131.8 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in revenue for the three-month period was due to lower deferred revenue recognized from the Roche collaboration and the BMS collaboration. The decrease in revenue for the twelve-month period was primarily due to a decrease in revenue recognized under the Roche collaboration mainly as a result of the $108.0 million revenue recognized in 2022 pursuant to the satisfaction of the Company's performance obligations for the issuance of the combined licenses and the clinical trial materials transferred. The decrease in the twelve-month period was partially offset by higher deferred revenue recognized from the BMS collaboration and the Ono collaboration.

Revenue from collaboration agreements was $13.0 million and $51.1 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $18.2 million and $131.8 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in revenue for the three-month period was due to lower deferred revenue recognized from the Roche collaboration and the BMS collaboration. The decrease in revenue for the twelve-month period was primarily due to a decrease in revenue recognized under the Roche collaboration mainly as a result of the $108.0 million revenue recognized in 2022 pursuant to the satisfaction of the Company's performance obligations for the issuance of the combined licenses and the clinical trial materials transferred. The decrease in the twelve-month period was partially offset by higher deferred revenue recognized from the BMS collaboration and the Ono collaboration. Research and development expenses, net of tax credits (Net R&D): Net R&D expenses were $35.3 million and $133.6 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $29.9 million and $119.1 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in Net R&D expenses for the three- and twelve-month periods were primarily due to higher personnel-related costs and direct external costs related to the progress of our lunresertib clinical program, as well as the advancement of preclinical programs into IND-enabling studies.

Net R&D expenses were $35.3 million and $133.6 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $29.9 million and $119.1 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in Net R&D expenses for the three- and twelve-month periods were primarily due to higher personnel-related costs and direct external costs related to the progress of our lunresertib clinical program, as well as the advancement of preclinical programs into IND-enabling studies. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $8.6 million and $33.8 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to $7.9 million and $32.6 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher personnel-related costs, partially offset by lower D&O insurance premiums and reduced professional fees associated with the Roche collaboration agreement.

G&A expenses were $8.6 million and $33.8 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to $7.9 million and $32.6 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher personnel-related costs, partially offset by lower D&O insurance premiums and reduced professional fees associated with the Roche collaboration agreement. Net loss: Net loss was $28.0 million, or $0.67 per share, and $93.8 million, or $2.23 per share, in the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $31.7 million, or $0.75 per share, and $29.0 million, or $0.69 per share, in the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

About Repare Therapeutics' SNIPRx® Platform

Repare's SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company's therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare's platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes lunresertib (also known as RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a preclinical Pol? ATPase inhibitor program; as well as additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit www.reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) As of December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,268 $ 159,521 Marketable securities 112,359 184,420 Income tax receivable 10,813 - Other current receivables 4,499 4,323 Prepaid expenses 4,749 5,715 Total current assets 243,688 353,979 Property and equipment, net 4,215 4,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,326 5,371 Income tax receivable 2,276 - Other assets 396 497 TOTAL ASSETS $ 253,901 $ 364,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,400 $ 461 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,057 21,645 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,400 2,171 Deferred revenue, current portion 10,222 53,102 Income tax payable - 1,240 Total current liabilities 39,079 78,619 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,010 3,257 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,730 2,682 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,819 84,558 Commitments and Contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, no par value per share; unlimited shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common shares, no par value per share; unlimited shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 42,176,041 and 42,036,193 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 483,350 482,032 Additional paid-in capital 61,813 37,226 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 28 (428 ) Accumulated deficit (333,109 ) (239,313 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 212,082 279,517 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 253,901 $ 364,075

Repare Therapeutics Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Collaboration agreements $ 51,133 $ 131,830 Operating expenses: Research and development, net of tax credits 133,593 119,066 General and administrative 33,764 32,560 Total operating expenses 167,357 151,626 Loss from operations (116,224 ) (19,796 ) Other income (expense), net Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on foreign exchange (170 ) 308 Interest income 13,334 5,631 Other expense, net (119 ) (43 ) Total other income, net 13,045 5,896 Loss before income taxes (103,179 ) (13,900 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 9,383 (15,147 ) Net loss $ (93,796 ) $ (29,047 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale marketable securities 456 (428 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 456 $ (428 ) Comprehensive loss $ (93,340 ) $ (29,475 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders-basic and diluted $ (2.23 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 42,093,293 41,922,042

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Key financial highlights: Revenues from collaboration agreements $ 13,047 $ 18,198 Research and development, net of tax credits $ 35,266 $ 29,891 General and administrative $ 8,648 $ 7,939 Net loss $ (28,030 ) $ (31,658 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders-basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.75 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 42,139,096 41,979,869

