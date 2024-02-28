Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
WKN: A2ADY1 | ISIN: SE0007789409 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XB
Stuttgart
28.02.24
10:30 Uhr
0,049 Euro
-0,017
-26,18 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
28.02.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Xbrane Biopharma AB (21/24)

With effect from February 29, 2024, the unit rightsin Nasdaq will be traded on
the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March
08, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   XBRANE UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021515103              
Order book ID:  325544                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 29, 2024, the paid subscription units in Xbrane
Biopharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   XBRANE BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021515111              
Order book ID:  325545                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
