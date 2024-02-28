Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) says it will build a 45. 9 MW solar-wind project under a power purchase agreement (PPA) in Karnataka, India. It will consist of 36 MW of solar and 9. 9 MW of wind capacity. From pv magazine India CleanMax has secured a 25-year PPA with Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) for a 45. 9 MW solar-wind power project. It will develop the installation via a special-purpose vehicle, Clean Max Bial Renewable Energy. The solar-wind project in Jagaluru, Karnataka, will be owned and operated by CleanMax. It will consist of 36 MWp of solar power and 9. 9 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...