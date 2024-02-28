Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, which will be held in person in Toronto from Sunday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 6th, 2024.

Kesselrun's management team looks forward to discussing the Company's ongoing exploration plans at booth 2536 in the Investor Exchange at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

For more information and/or to register for the convention, please visit: www.pdac.ca/convention

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

For additional information please contact:

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President & CEO

807.285.3323

michaelt@kesselrunresources.com

Corporate Communications

1.866.416.7941

information@kesselrunresources.com

SOURCE: Kesselrun Resources Ltd.