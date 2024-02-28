Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
28.02.2024 | 13:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Re:NewCell AB from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (98/24)

On February 26, 2024, Re:NewCell AB was declared bankrupt by the Stockholm
District Court. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Re:NewCell AB from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   RENEW    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014960431
----------------------------
Order book ID: 209534   
----------------------------


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
