Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TV Welcomes Former US Congressman and Syndicated Broadcaster Jason Lewis as Host on Network Lineup; Brannon Howse Joins in Inaugural Show from Newly Built State of The Art Studio

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) is pleased to announce that Patriot.TV proudly announces the addition of Jason Lewis, a distinguished drive time television host, to its roster. Jason Lewis is a seasoned broadcaster, former frequent guest host for Rush Limbaugh, and esteemed former member of the U.S. Congress.

Jason Lewis garnered widespread recognition during his tenure at AM 1500 KSTP in the prominent Minneapolis/St. Paul market, commencing in 1994. Notably, in 2007, he stood out as one of the most frequently featured guest hosts for the renowned broadcaster, Rush Limbaugh. Subsequently, from 2009 until 2014, Jason hosted his own syndicated radio program. His illustrious career trajectory led to his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. In 2020, he emerged as the Minnesota Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, narrowly missing victory in a historically challenging electoral landscape.

In a momentous occasion, President and Chief Operating Officer of Patriot.TV, Brannon Howse, joined Jason Lewis on his inaugural program on Monday night, February 26, 2024, extending a warm welcome to him on behalf of the network.

The inaugural show can be viewed at https://patriot.tv/programs/jason-lewis-live-02-26-2024-scotus-takes-on-big-tech-censorship-repeal-section-230?category_id=195658

Howse expressed his profound enthusiasm, stating, "Jason Lewis was the first individual I contacted upon assuming the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Patriot.TV. Having known Jason personally for over two decades, I've engaged in numerous conversations with him regarding his potential return to the airwaves. This time everything lined up perfectly and I could not be more pleased."

Furthermore, Howse emphasized the network's commitment to excellence, remarking, "At Patriot.TV, we are setting the standard for conservative broadcast networks. From the unparalleled expertise of our talent to our cutting-edge broadcast production facilities, we are unmatched in today's conservative media landscape. The state-of-the-art studio in Florida that we built for Jason Lewis, complete with a sophisticated news desk and advanced camera technology, epitomizes our dedication to quality."

Illustrating the network's distinctive edge, Howse elaborated, "Our control room operators and production team operate on the latest equipment across two control rooms, supported by a graphics and production team that rivals any competitor. The recognition of our superior standards was underscored recently when a seasoned broadcaster expressed a desire to align with our team. In the coming weeks, we are excited to unveil the exceptional talent joining Patriot.TV."

During his inaugural program, Jason Lewis reflected on his transition from quasi-retirement, he underscored the critical juncture facing the nation in 2024, emphasizing the urgency to effect substantial change.

Jason Lewis elucidated, "Brannon Howse has been after me for a few years to do something like this. And when I saw the team, he put together his vision for Patriot.tv, I finally decided this was the right opportunity. So, Brannon Howse is the guy who convinced me to do this. And he's also the guy who is formulating this new network for people who want to save America. It's as simple as that. when I saw this team that Brannon Howse and General Michael Flynn were building, I said, 'all right, for 2024 and beyond, it's time to move the needle.'"

As part of the recently acquired assets from LTV Streaming, CBMJ recently acquired the platform Patriot.TV., a subscription-based streaming service.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

