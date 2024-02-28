EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc.
Galimedix Therapeutics announces new pre-clinical data with GAL-201 in an Alzheimer's disease transgenic model to be presented at AD/PD 2024 Conference
Kensington, MD, USA, February 28, 2024 -Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, announced the presentation of new in vitro and in vivo data with orally available small molecule GAL-201, an amyloid beta aggregation modulator, in a transgenic model of Alzheimer's disease (AD) at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024). The conference will take place March 5 - 9, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The following poster will be presented:
Title: The amyloid beta aggregation modulator GAL-201 is under development for oral AD treatment: Cognitive improvement in a transgenic AD model
Poster number: 0065
The poster will include data showing the beneficial effects of GAL-201 in an established transgenic mouse model of AD, both in vitro as well as in behavioral experiments, showing its promise as a treatment of AD.
About GAL-201
International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024)
About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
