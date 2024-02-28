EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Galimedix Therapeutics announces new pre-clinical data with GAL-201 in an Alzheimer's disease transgenic model to be presented at AD/PD 2024 Conference Galimedix's novel, orally administered small molecule offers the hope of changing the course of disease by targeting amyloid beta oligomers and protofibrils Kensington, MD, USA, February 28, 2024 -Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, announced the presentation of new in vitro and in vivo data with orally available small molecule GAL-201, an amyloid beta aggregation modulator, in a transgenic model of Alzheimer's disease (AD) at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024). The conference will take place March 5 - 9, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. The following poster will be presented: Title: The amyloid beta aggregation modulator GAL-201 is under development for oral AD treatment: Cognitive improvement in a transgenic AD model Poster number: 0065

Poster Shift 2: Friday, March 8 - Saturday, March 9

Presenters: Dr. Katrin Riemann and Prof. Dr. Hermann Russ The poster will include data showing the beneficial effects of GAL-201 in an established transgenic mouse model of AD, both in vitro as well as in behavioral experiments, showing its promise as a treatment of AD. About GAL-201

GAL-201 is an orally administered small molecule specifically designed to target amyloid beta (Aß) and suppress the formation of toxic forms of Aß aggregates in the brains of people with AD. GAL-201 has been shown to be able to bind with high affinity to the misfolded forms of Aß, and thereby prevent their aggregation to toxic Aß oligomers and protofibrils. GAL-201 is believed to be a promising development candidate for the treatment of AD with the potential to slow or stop disease progression and is currently in pre-clinical testing. Galimedix holds global rights to GAL-201. International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024)

The International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders provides a forum where leading international experts can gather to explore the latest research, clinical trials, and treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The AD/PD Conference has grown to be one of the leading events in the field of neurodegenerative disorders with over 4,100 participants from 61 countries and over 2,000 abstracts in 2023. This year, the conference will include forum discussions, symposia, as well as oral and poster presentations devoted to the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development and clinical trials in AD, PD and other related neurological disorders . About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. The Company's approach targets toxic Aß oligomers and protofibrils. Many studies have indicated that these oligomers and protofibrils are an underlying cause of neurodegenerative diseases of the eye. Recent approvals and promising Phase 3 results of anti-Aß drugs also have validated them as a key target in Alzheimer's disease. Compelling pre-clinical data support the potential of Galimedix's product candidates to slow or stop neurodegeneration and also restore lost neuronal function. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in dry AMD with lead program, topical GAL-101, is in preparation. Clinical studies in other indications are planned. Contact Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com Media inquiries: Anne Hennecke / Lydia Robinson-Garcia U.S. MC Services AG Laurie Doyle Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018 Tel: +1-339-832-0752 galimedix@mc-services.eu





