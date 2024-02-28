Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 14:02
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.: BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Announces Revenue Guidance of Almost $1 million from Self-Mining for Fiscal Second Quarter Ending February 29, 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("BitMine" or "the Company") (OTCQX:BMNR) is pleased to announce that it expects to record record quarterly self-mining revenue of approximately $925,000-$950,000 for the quarter ending February 29, 2024.

With all three sites operational and running smoothly, BitMine was able to take advantage of increased production as well as higher Bitcoin prices in order to produce record quarterly revenue, almost tripling its previous record self-mining revenue achieved in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Jonathan Bates, BitMine CEO, was quoted as saying, "We are extremely proud of our progress and results. We are looking forward to further expansion at all three of these sites, where we have room to deploy more machines. We are also exploring expansion to new sites, as well as researching innovative ways to add additional self-mining revenue. We look forward to sharing our plans and progress in the near future."

About BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

BitMine is a technology company focused on Bitcoin mining using immersion technology, an advanced cooling technique where computers are submerged in specialized oil circulated to keep units operating at optimal ambient temperature. Immersion technology is more environmentally friendly than conventional mining methodologies, while lowering operating expenses and increasing yield. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad, Pecos, Texas, and Murray, Kentucky.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitmineimmersiontech/

https://twitter.com/BitMNR

https://www.facebook.com/bitmineimmersiontech

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2023, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on January 12, 2024, and any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch. BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Contact:
Jonathan Bates, Chairman and CEO
info@bitminetech.io

SOURCE: BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.