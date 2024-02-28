Margin Films Announces the First AAPI Sci-Fi Adventure Graphic Novel, Mystery Brothers by Creator Quentin Lee, to Be Published April 9 by Red 5 Comics and Simon & Schuster

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Red 5 Comics and Simon & Schuster will publish Creator Quentin Lee's first AAPI science fiction adventure comic book Mystery Brothers, to be available wherever books are sold on April 9, 2024.

Mystery Brothers Graphic Novel Cover

Set in New York, Mystery Brothers is an exciting science fiction universe about two Chinese American 13-year-old half-brothers - one of whom may or may not be completely human - battling to save their parents and protect humanity from a robot domination future.

The publishing deal was previously negotiated by Red 5 Comics' Scott Chitwood and Margin Films' Quentin Lee. Red 5 Comics has acquired global publishing rights while Margin Films retains all media ownership to the property.

The comic book is a first collaboration between creator Quentin Lee and Argentinian based artist Elis Zill (IG @eliszill). Quentin wrote the comic while Elis drew. Elis Zill is represented by Argentina's Altercomics Studio.

"When Quentin brought Mystery Brothers to us, we immediately knew it fit with our mission to deliver stories that are fun for everyone," said Red 5's Scott Chitwood. "Mystery Brothers brings back feelings of nostalgia for movies of the 80's where kids face extraordinary situations with a sci-fi twist."

"I'm thrilled to be working with Red 5 Comics on my second comic book and I've been enjoying working with the uber talented Elis Zill as the co-creator," said Quentin Lee. "Elis also drew my first children's picture book Pumpkin Head Lost His Head which is now available on Amazon.com or via PumpkinHeadLostHisHead.com."

Red 5 is an independent comic book publisher, known for producing a combination of creator-owned and internally developed titles, including recently optioned titles Afterburn, Haunted, Riptide, and Spook. Red 5 was the first publisher to jump into digital comics with Amazon's Comixology and is distributed globally by Diamond Comic Distributors.

Margin Films is a media production company whose mission is to produce and distribute culturally challenging commercial entertainment.

