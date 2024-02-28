Buffalo, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), Worksport is on a mission to make a difference with its innovative off-grid energy solutions and made-in-North America aftermarket automotive accessories., is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference, which will be taking place for the first time at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

Steven Rossi, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 7th at 2:50 PM EDT. Steven Rossi will also be fielding investor questions during the conference. Starting as a producer of truck bed tonneau covers for pickups in the United States and Canada, Worksport has since evolved to position itself as an innovator in the automotive aftermarket and the green technology.Top Product: SOLIS Solar Cover & COR BatteryKey Innovations: Extra mileage EV Pickups Off-Grid Mobile Power from the Sun.Usability: For both EV Pickups & Petrol Pickups COR Battery with or without pickupOther Products: Regular Hard and Soft-Folding Covers

Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/centurion-one-capital-7th-annual-growth-conference

Conference Details:

Event: Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Q&A and Panel Discussions

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (NASDAQ: WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport currently maintains an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

Learn more about Worksport Ltd. at investors.worksport.com

Contacts

Worksport Ltd.

Steven Obadiah

1 (888) 554 8789

investors@worksport.com

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital