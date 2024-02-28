Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Sonoro Gold Corp (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

Kenneth MacLeod, President & CEO, will be presenting on February 29th at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Sonoro Gold Corp

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold producer, with properties in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. The company is in the final permitting stage to develop an initial 12,000 tonnes per day heap leach mining operation at its flagship property, the Cerro Caliche gold project, and utilize the generated cash flow to fund further exploration and mine expansion. Sonoro has a highly experienced management team of mining, technical and finance professionals with a successful track record in discovery through to resource development and production.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services