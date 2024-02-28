The Australian arm of French energy giant EDF Group has acquired and agreed to co-develop the proposed 300 MW/3 GWh Dungowan pumped hydro energy storage project in New South Wales, Australia. From pv magazine Australia The Dungowan Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) project, now under development near Tamworth, New South Wales (NSW), has been acquired by France-headquartered EDF Group from Australian renewable energy developers Mirus Energy and Energy Estate, which will continue their involvement as co-developers. The Dungowan PHES, located in the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), is proposed ...

