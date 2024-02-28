LOGIQ E10 Series and LOGIQ Fortis include new features and AI-based tools to advance imaging capabilities for high-quality assessments; new "LOGIQ AppAPI" enables third-party applications to extend capabilities, including PIUR IMAGING "PIUR tUS inside" 3D imaging solution for thyroid examination

Introducing LOGIQ Totus, a multi-purpose, versatile ultrasound solution designed for full-body imaging in a variety of clinical environments

LOGIQ portfolio integrates Vscan Air CL for wireless flexibility and go anywhere imaging performance

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced its latest innovation in ultrasound with the launch of its next-level LOGIQ ultrasound portfolio-including the new LOGIQ Totus-highlighting the company's progress in advancing precision care. LOGIQ, is a trusted companion in general ultrasound imaging and has supported clinicians in delivering high-quality, patient-driven innovation for more than 30 years. The elevated LOGIQ portfolio innovative new features and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools are designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers with easy imaging, efficient workflow and Verisound digital and AI solutions including reporting, fleet management, AI and collaboration tools.

There is an increasing global shortage of radiologists, with an estimated 13 radiologists per 100,000 population in Europe and projections of shortages in specialties-including radiology-to range from 10,300 to 35,600 physicians by 2034 in the United States.1,2 These shortages are fueling clinician challenges due to increased demand, leading to higher rates of burnout.

"At GE HealthCare, we're focused on driving innovation that enables precision care, and the enhanced LOGIQ portfolio allows us to deliver on this promise with products and solutions that help clinicians optimize care with ease and efficiency," said Jyoti Gera, General Manager, General Imaging and Primary Care, Ultrasound at GE HealthCare. "The comprehensive portfolio of advanced solutions within the LOGIQ portfolio enhances clinical confidence with its proven features and AI tools to ensure next-level, patient-centered care for a broad spectrum of patients in a variety of clinical settings, as well as address the most pressing challenges and burdens faced by clinicians."

To help meet these challenges, the LOGIQ E10 Series and LOGIQ Fortis are now available with new AI-based workflow and decision-support tools for diagnostic-quality imaging and clinical decision making. The Vscan Air CL handheld ultrasound can also be integrated with these ultrasound systems as a wireless dual-probe with curved and linear transducers for added flexibility. The comprehensive tools accessible with LOGIQ E10 Series and LOGIQ Fortis maintain the ease of operation while providing greater functionality and efficiency.

In addition, the new LOGIQ Totus joins the LOGIQ family as a versatile ultrasound solution with an ergonomic-friendly design, advanced imaging quality and comprehensive specialty tools for improved workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The new ultrasound system is equipped with advanced transducers, including the ability to integrate the handheld, wireless Vscan Air CL probe, and functionality to help rapidly assess patient needs in a variety of clinical scenarios. Additional features include AI-powered decision support and voice control, with potential to increase productivity and minimize complexities, allowing clinicians to provide patients with the best possible care.

The addition of LOGIQ AppAPI for LOGIQ solutions extends the capabilities of LOGIQ through innovative third-party applications beyond Verisound digital offerings. With LOGIQ AppAPI, GE HealthCare can collaborate with third parties on applications that run directly on the LOGIQ system or use real-time streaming of ultrasound data to run side-by-side with the LOGIQ system. This innovative technology enables the use of LOGIQ ultrasound systems with added benefits and tools.

PIUR IMAGING's 'PIUR tUS inside' is one of the first integrated LOGIQ AppAPI partners. The solution prepares clinicians with a tool to precisely diagnose thyroid medical conditions by automatically segmenting the thyroid, producing sagittal/transverse/coronal views, building 3D rendering and measuring nodules and classifying, according to the American College of Radiology (ACR) Thyroid Imaging Reporting and Data System (TI-RADS) classification. This feature is currently available in European markets that comply with CE marking, with additional regulatory approvals pending.

"We're at the forefront of accelerating care with next-generation ultrasound solutions harnessing the strength of our products and digital solutions for integrated next-level patient care," said Karley Yoder, General Manager, Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) and Digital, and Chief Digital Officer, Ultrasound at GE HealthCare. "The latest advances to the LOGIQ portfolio harness the power of artificial intelligence and our handheld wireless ultrasound probes to help make clinicians more efficient and confident in delivering quality care."

The LOGIQ E10 Series, LOGIQ Fortis and LOGIQ Totus are available in key countries around the globe. GE HealthCare will demonstrate the next-generation LOGIQ portfolio at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) on February 28 to March 3 in Vienna.

For more information on the latest LOGIQ ultrasound solutions, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/ultrasound/logiq.

