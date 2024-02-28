Trading Technologies extends energy trading capabilities with connectivity to the European intraday physical power markets on EPEX

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced connectivity to the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), the largest power exchange in Europe. through the TT® platform. The connection gives clients the ability to trade the European physical power markets for the first time on the TT platform. In collaboration with a large European energy supplier, TT offers the new continuous intraday power trading capability to clients globally as a fully co-located service.

Operating out of Paris, EPEX SPOT is an independent subsidiary of the European Energy Exchange (EEX) covering power markets in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the UK and Switzerland. Clients trading EPEX SPOT intraday markets on TT can leverage the platform's sophisticated algorithmic and other automated trading tools, as well as its risk management capabilities across the trade life cycle.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We have long been a valued partner to global and regional energy suppliers managing their risks in the listed derivatives markets. The integration of EPEX's fast-growing intraday power markets into our platform takes that to a new level, enabling companies to participate in the European spot power markets on the same trusted platform they use for listed derivatives, and opening the door for large financial institutions to trade in these physical markets and make them available to their customers."

Justin Llewellyn-Jones, TT Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our clients, who recognize we have the best algos in the industry, are excited about this opportunity. They can use our powerful tools to automatically hedge spot trades with power and gas futures on a single platform. This integration further strengthens our value to our clients in the energy markets and our growing reach beyond listed derivatives."

Trading Technologies was named Best Algorithmic Trading Provider in the 2023 Waters Rankings Awards. TT's algorithmic and automated trading solutions include preconfigured order types, support for broker and third-party algos, tools for building and backtesting custom strategies, the industry-leading Autospreader® spread execution tool and colocated order execution. TT also provides access to dozens of global markets and venues for cross-asset trading of trading futures, options, fixed income, FX, cryptocurrencies and more.

EPEX SPOT provides a liquidity outlet for producers, suppliers and transmission system operators, as well as for industrial consumers, to fulfill their sales or purchases in short-term power. The prices serve as a benchmark for the transactions of the wholesale market, ensuring competitive prices for European end-consumers who can choose between numerous electricity suppliers.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

