Service provider received federal funding to enhance digital inclusion with high-quality internet for underserved Native American tribal regions

Solution built on Adtran fiber access technology delivers reliable Gigabit connectivity to subscribers in New Mexico

New network enhances economic activity and empowers residents to access vital services such as telemedicine and e-learning

Adtrantoday announced that Mescalero Apache Telecom, Inc. (MATI) is harnessing its fiber access solution to bring high-speed connectivity to rural tribal communities in New Mexico. Supported by a mix of loans and grant funds, MATI's new infrastructure is the first full FTTH XGS-PON network to be built among any tribal nation. Part of the Broadband Infrastructure Deployment initiative, the solution will deliver symmetrical Gigabit services to the Mescalero Apache reservation. The deployment is set to have a significant impact on the community, empowering residents with access to critical online resources such as education, telehealth services and remote work opportunities. Key components of the new network include Adtran's AI-driven Mosaic One Device Manager and its Oscilloquartz timing and synchronization technology. Adtran's partner, Netceed, a leading provider of materials, distribution and supply chain management solutions supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry, is also playing a key role in the project.

Mescalero Apache Telecom, Inc. is using Adtran's technology to deliver high-speed broadband services to tribal communities in New Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Building high-quality internet infrastructure is one of the most effective ways of improving life in tribal communities. That's why, as part of the award we've received to help close the digital divide in New Mexico, we're connecting 29 community anchor institutions, including libraries and Head Start centers, to our new symmetrical Gigabit services," said Godfrey Enjady, GM of MATI. "As our trusted and longstanding partner, it's great to have Adtran by our side as we roll out the first FTTH tribal network using XGS-PON technology. By leveraging their innovation, we're expanding and enhancing our network with a flexible, scalable platform primed to address today's connectivity challenges and ready to support tomorrow's multigigabit demands."

Adtran's technology is empowering MATI to seamlessly transition to an XGS-PON network that provides full-fiber and fixed wireless access connectivity. The Total Access 5000 lays the foundations for a robust infrastructure, while Mosaic One streamlines network operations and subscriber device management for efficient, customer-centric service delivery. Adtran's ONTs are supplying high-speed internet to 835 previously unserved households and 336 business premises. Featuring a 10GbE interface, the compact and powerful devices are also capable of providing premium multigigabit services. For enhanced in-home coverage, Adtran's high-performance mesh routers deliver extensive and reliable connectivity. And with the precision of Adtran's Oscilloquartz synchronization technology, the solution ensures a seamless and robust experience for new and existing subscribers.

"We're proud to support MATI in its mission. What we all share is a commitment to fostering digital inclusivity. It's crucial that tribal communities are not just connected but also fully equipped with the reliable, high-quality tools and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world," commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "By leveraging our broadband solutions and the dedicated support of the Adtran and Netceed team, MATI is enriching lives and creating new opportunities for learning, growth and development. It's enabling these previously underserved communities to make digital access a foundational element of their growth and success."

"At Netceed, a large part of our mission involves connecting the unconnected. As a one-stop shop distribution and solutions partner to our customers, we strive to push the boundaries of technology, helping ensure universal access to digital opportunities," noted Chet Enos, senior director of sales, south central at Netceed. "The deployment of Adtran's open and scalable fiber access solution marks a significant advancement for these communities. Working closely together, we've been able to equip MATI's subscribers with the high-quality, ultra-fast broadband they deserve. It's vital that New Mexico's rural tribal homes and businesses have affordable access to the same information and resources available in other areas of the country. With its new network, MATI is paving the way for people living in remote regions to benefit from a more connected and prosperous future, and we're proud to be part of this initiative."

Further information on how Adtran is helping MATI and its communities is available in this video.

