Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced it has been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Managed Multicloud Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc CA50302123, February 2024). The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market.

With more than 20 years of comprehensive hybrid multicloud expertise, Aptum is committed to being a leader in cloud innovation, providing end-to-end support and advice tech leaders need today across cloud, network, and infrastructure technologies as they look to mitigate risks, build new services, or grow into new markets. Aptum's cloud platform-agnostic approach, adoption framework and certified expertise help customers to successfully plan, navigate and accelerate their journey to the cloud.

"We're delighted to be recognized in the IDC MarketScape Canadian Managed Multicloud Services Vendor Assessment," said Ian Rae, Aptum's CEO and President. "At Aptum, we pride ourselves on our consultative approach, partnering with clients to realize their cloud and infrastructure goals efficiently and effectively. Our team continues to facilitate acceleration to the cloud, from hyperscale to the edge. We are focused on supporting our customers' rapidly evolving needs so they can innovate and excel in their industries, regardless of their size or how far along they are in their cloud journey."

For more information about Aptum's new managed multicloud services, visit www.aptum.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With over 20 years of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, application migrations and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with the tools and insight to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private, and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

Connect with Aptum

Official Blog LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228273499/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

media@aptum.com