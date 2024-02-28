Georgia-Pacific: Knowledge Sharing in Action: Jackson Dixie Team Visits Bowling Green Facility for Invaluable Training

In a recent initiative to foster teamwork and knowledge sharing, the Jackson, Tennessee, Dixie team joined their counterparts in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a transformative training experience.

With a shared commitment to growth and development, over 40 employees from Jackson trained with their peers, delving into topics such as innovation, equipment utilization and fundamental skills.

This collaborative endeavor not only enhanced individual capabilities but also laid the groundwork for the startup of the Jackson facility in the summer of 2024, signaling the team's readiness for a successful launch.

Georgia-Pacific broke ground on the more than $425 million facility in September 2022 and raised the final beam in the fall of 2023. It's the largest single investment in the city's history.

The 900,000-square-foot facility sits on 241 acres west of Jackson. The fully air-conditioned workspace will include a printer, associated plate-forming converting assets, and other state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. Anticipated hiring for the new site will eclipse 220 by 2025.

Once operational, the state-of-the-art facility will significantly increase the supply of disposable tableware products-namely, plates and bowls-in the marketplace, while supporting the Livingware and GP Pro business segments.

"Although we have invested to expand existing sites, this is the first new Dixie® plant the company has built since 1991," explains Fernando Gonzalez, president of the consumer business at Georgia-Pacific. "This added capacity will help us meet the needs of our customers as consumer demand for high-quality, durable paper plates and bowls continues to grow."

Georgia-Pacific directly employs approximately 460 people and operates six facilities in Tennessee.

A team of nine Jackson employees is laying the groundwork for a successful startup in 2024. Georgia-Pacific has a long history of investing in people, and the Jackson plant will provide development for team members to allow them the opportunity to continue growing in their careers.

"Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce and unmatched business climate," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "I commend Georgia-Pacific's commitment to creating more than 200 jobs in Jackson so that Tennesseans across the region can thrive."

Currently, Georgia-Pacific's economic impact contributes to 1,430 additional indirect jobs and $100 million in labor income, and the capital investment in the state has totaled more than $250 million since 2011. GP's capital investments grow and improve our businesses which have a multiplier effect on people and the communities where we operate.

December 2023 aerial photo of Georgia-Pacific's new Dixie plant in Jackson, Tennessee.

