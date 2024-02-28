AEG Celebrates Black History Month With Renowned Marketer and Cultural Translator Dr. Marcus Collins

As a people-driven business, AEG recognizes the power of sports and live entertainment to influence culture.

To kick off Black History Month, on February 7, 2024, the company held a presentation, "The Business of Culture," with renowned marketer and cultural translator, Dr. Marcus Collins that provided employees with a better understanding of how culture shapes our choices, actions, and identities in the workplace and beyond.

Hosted by its Black Equity@AEG employee network group, GV Black, and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Employee Engagement teams, the inspiring session focused on the impact that cultural dynamics plays in human behaviors and gave employees insights into how businesses can create deeper and more meaningful connections with their target audiences. Throughout the talk, Collins shared stories from his career as well as provocative examples of how culture influences people's beliefs and behaviors.

"'The Business of Culture' with Dr. Collins was an engaging, inspirational, and thought-provoking event," said Matt Lawler, a member of AEG's Black Heritage Month Planning Team. "His conversation with our employees broke down how culture drives business, and he gave us a framework for how to turn those learnings into action. He has a world class pedigree and his proven ability to create impactful culture through sports and music is a blueprint for everyone at our company."

Dr. Marcus Collins is an award-winning marketer and cultural translator. His deep understanding of brand strategy and consumer behavior has helped him bridge the academic-practitioner gap for blue-chip brands and startups alike. He is a recipient of Advertising Age's 40 Under 40 award and Crain's Business' 40 Under 40 award, and an inductee into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Achievement. Most recently, he was recognized by Thinkers50 with the Radar Distinguished Achievement Award for the idea most likely to shape the future of business management. To learn more about Dr. Collins, please click here.

Additional AEG Black History Month programming included a video interview series thatspotlighted Black employees, GV Black Artists to Watch, and a Parents@AEG + BE@AEG Resource Guide.

GV BLACK is a resource group at Goldenvoice created to guide the venues, festivals, and company forward in the mission to expand on racial justice work. Working hand-in-hand with Goldenvoice and Coachella, GV BLACK and a diverse group of employee allies have been leading tough conversations and guiding progressive action in our continued efforts to enhance equity and inclusion. To learn more about GV Black, please click here.

Black Equity@AEG is an employee led, self-directed group that offers opportunities to grow, learn, and network internally. Our intent is to attract a diverse employee base, to provide the inclusion of ideas and solutions, and to create opportunities for mentoring and career development.

