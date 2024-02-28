With emerging technologies top of mind for IT leaders, Rocket Software to speak to the importance of modernization at SHARE, Gartner Data Analytics Summit, and GSE Conference

Rocket Software, Inc. ("Rocket Software"), a global technology leader driving modernization for the world's largest companies, will be leading presentations in the form of keynotes, panels, and demonstrations at three key events for the IT industry in March, with the goal of educating industry decision makers on the need for and best practices of modernization without disruption. Rocket Software will be attending SHARE in Orlando, FL, on March 3-7, the Gartner Data Analytics Summit in Orlando, FL, on March 11-13, and The GSE Conference in Dresden, Germany on March 11-15.

SHARE

Rocket Software will join senior leaders of I&O, mainframe infrastructure leaders, and systems operations leaders to discuss some of the most pressing enterprise technology topics, including hybrid cloud, security and compliance, DevOps in the enterprise, and more. Rocket Software will have over 10 senior leaders and Distinguished Engineers featured in speaking sessions at SHARE, with an overarching focus on the pertinent topic of bridging the gap between mainframe and cloud while ensuring resiliency and security, especially amidst regulations like the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). Sessions include:

"Modernize or be displaced! How the mainframe will thrive in the years to come" On March 4 at 7:45 a.m. ET, VP of Software Engineering and Fellow Tim Willging will deliver this keynote speech

"Unleashing the Strategic Impact of Hybrid Cloud in Mainframe Organizations" On March 5 at 1 p.m. ET, VP of Product Management, Infrastructure Modernization, Jeff Cherrington and Tim Willging will collaborate for this partner presentation

"Optimizing Your Db2 Lifecyle Management for Peak Performance" On March 7 at 12 p.m. ET, Tim Willging and Principle Solutions Advisor Bob Bersano will join IBM's Worldwide Sales Leader, System z Database Tools, Kevin Poole and Senior Technical Staff Member Ka Chun-Ng for this panel



Rocket Software will also be conducting demos at booth #403.

Gartner Data Analytics Summit

At this event Rocket Software will be speaking with CIOs, CDOs, data and analytics leaders, and I&O leaders aspiring to transform their organizations through the power of data, analytics, and AI. Rocket Software's President of Data Modernization and AI Michael Curry will present on the importance of data modernization and data integration as organizations look to improve customer and employee experiences and drive innovation. Data is one of an organization's most important assets; especially as many companies explore the use of AI, machine learning and large language models, it's critical they have the data quality and access-especially with core systems like the mainframe-needed to feed those technologies.

"Five Secrets to Bridging Your Mainframe into your Data Fabric." On March 12 at 1:15 p.m. ET, President, Data Modernization, Michael Curry will present this session



Rocket Software will have experts and demos at Booth #1434.

GSE Conference

As a GSE partner, Rocket Software is dedicated to delivering quality conference content that contributes to the mission of a connected and collaborative industry. This event convenes senior leaders of I&O, mainframe infrastructure leaders, and systems operations leaders to discuss modernization strategies for enterprise IT. Rocket Software will be present to offer its team's expertise on the importance of bridging the gap from mainframe to cloud, ensuring security in the modernization process, and helping enterprises prepare for the upcoming DORA regulation to go into effect.

"Modernization, Without Disruption." On March 11 at 4:30 p.m. CET, President, Infrastructure Modernization, Phil Buckellew will deliver this keynote speech



Rocket Software is committed to meeting their customers wherever they are on their modernization journeys. All of these events support that mission and provide an important opportunity for Rocket Software's experts to communicate the importance of strategic and impactful modernization that does not hinder the operations of an enterprise, but instead contributes to overall efficiency and progress.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software partners with the largest enterprises, in all industries, to solve their most complex IT challenges, across infrastructure, data, and applications with solutions that simplify, not disrupt their modernization journey. Trusted by over 10,000 customers, Rocket Software helps enterprises modernize in place with a hybrid cloud strategy, so they don't need to re-platform or build from the ground up. The company's 2,300 global employees work with customers to accelerate and optimize their modernization journey while meeting evolving market needs. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

