Blue Earth Therapeutics, a Bracco company and emerging leader in the development of innovative next generation therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming B. Riley Securities' Radiopharma Investor Conference. The event will be held in New York, N.Y., on March 1, 2024. David Gauden, D. Phil., Chief Executive Officer of Blue Earth Diagnostics and Blue Earth Therapeutics, will present an overview of Blue Earth Therapeutics from 8:00 8:30 a.m. ET and participate in an expert panel discussion, "Opportunities and Challenges in 2024, Perspectives from Leaders in Radiopharma," from 9:15 9:50 a.m. ET. Dr. Dan Stevens, Vice President Clinical Development and Medical, Blue Earth Therapeutics, will participate in an expert panel, "Good But Not the Best Yet: Drug Designs to Beat Standard of Care," from 1:45 2:20 p.m. ET. The Company will also host 1:1 investor meetings at the conference.

"Blue Earth Therapeutics continues to expand our leadership position in the rapidly growing area of radiopharmaceuticals," said David Gauden., D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are strongly positioned for continued progress across this exciting sector, and we look forward to sharing information about our innovative approach and next generation targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) technology at this important B. Riley Securities conference."

About Blue Earth Therapeutics

Blue Earth Therapeutics, one of the Bracco family of companies, is a clinical stage company dedicated to advancing next generation targeted radiotherapeutics to treat patients who have cancer. With proven management expertise across the spectrum of radiopharmaceutical and oncology drug development, as well as biotechnology start-up experience, the Company aims to innovate and improve upon current technologies and rapidly advance new targeted therapies for serious diseases. Blue Earth Therapeutics has an emerging pipeline, initially focused on prostate cancer, and with plans to expand into additional disease areas in oncology. Blue Earth Therapeutics is an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., and based in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit: https://www.blueearththerapeutics.com.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. In 2021, Bracco Imaging established Blue Earth Therapeutics as a separate, cutting-edge biotechnology vehicle to develop radiopharmaceutical therapies. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.

