Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Opens Eleventh Nova Ortho and Spine Location in Valdosta, Georgia

First Nova Ortho and Spine location outside of the state of Florida marks key milestone in growth strategy

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) today announced the opening of a new Nova Ortho and Spine ("Nova") location in Valdosta, Georgia. This is the eleventh total Nova Ortho and Spine location, and the first to be located outside of the state of Florida as the Company executes on its strategy to expand into the broader Southeast region of the United States.

Nova Ortho and Spine provides traumatic injury victims with diagnostic and surgical services for their injuries, with revenue primarily derived from bodily injury, general liability, and personal injury protection policies. The 1,500 square foot facility at 3350-B Noble Way represents a key milestone in the Company's broader growth strategy. With 10 Nova Ortho and Spine locations strategically dispersed throughout population centers in the state of Florida, the opening of the Valdosta location establishes an initial presence in the broader Southeast United States as the Company begins targeting population centers throughout this region.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, who was recently appointed as Managing Director of Nova Ortho and Spine, will oversee the Valdosta, Georgia location. Dr. Fitzgerald was previously the alternate Chief Medical Officer and the in-patient medical director for the Cleveland Clinic throughout Martin County, Florida. Dr. Fitzgerald was solely responsible for three hospitals with a total patient capacity of over 550, as well as the supervision of 30 physicians and 12 advanced care providers.

Alex Cunningham, CEO of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "The opening of this eleventh Nova Ortho and Spine location in Valdosta, Georgia represents a key milestone for our business as we execute on our organic growth strategy to expand into the broader Southeast region of the United States. Over the past several years, we have established a strong foothold in the state of Florida as a leading provider of medical care to an underserved patient population, and we are excited to be bringing our exceptional services to Valdosta and the surrounding community. This is the first step in what we expect to be a significant expansion outside of Florida and into population centers across the American Southeast in a strategic effort to establish Nova as a leading provider of exceptional orthopedic care on an increasingly larger scale."

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Nova Ortho, and Spine, stated, "This is very exciting as Nova has received several requests by referral sources to open an office in Valdosta. This is a testimony to the quality of patient care and outcomes that Nova provides. When patients and referral sources are asking you to come to their area, you know you are doing it right. This location will not only serve Valdosta but also gives us the ability to provide our services to several surrounding counties, as well as areas of Northeast Florida. Given our track record of successfully opening and operating Nova Ortho and Spine locations, we view this as the first step in establishing a network of facilities throughout Georgia and the broader Southeastern region of the United States, with a longer term goal of expanding nationwide."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in the healthcare industry. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, PLLC, or Nova, which the Company acquired in May of 2021 and operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance, or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

