Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: The Rise Of 0DTE Options and Cboe's Strategic Approach To Serving Today's More Sophisticated Retail Trader

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / 0DTE (zero days to expiry) options are increasingly popular options contracts known for expiring at the end of the trading day, and they have transformed the landscape of short-term trading. These instruments enable traders to leverage short-term price movements, respond swiftly to news events and adjust market positions with greater precision. With higher trading volumes, tight bid-ask spreads and lower costs for short-term volatility trading, 0DTE options are quickly growing into a staple for traders.

From Meme Stocks To Sophisticated Hedging

Initially popularized among retail traders during the speculative meme-stock frenzy of 2021, 0DTE options have evolved into savvy tools for hedging market risks. This shift reflects the growing sophistication of retail investors, aided by zero-commission trading, advanced tools and an abundance of educational resources. Unlike past market phenomena like 2018's " Volmageddon " which involved leveraged, directional bets, 0DTE trades are short-lived and reset daily, offering a more sustainable approach to managing market exposure. Amidst a backdrop of looming economic and geopolitical risks, 0DTE options serve as a vital component of nuanced hedging strategies, helping traders navigate today's complex financial landscape with a higher degree of flexibility.

Cboe's Role In 0DTE Options Evolution

Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s (BATS:CBOE) focus on innovation has been key to the evolution of options trading, moving from quarterly expirations in 1973 to weekly expirations in 2005 and eventually to options that expire every weekday by 2022. This innovation has significantly increased trading opportunities, with 0DTE SPX options trading accounting for about 43% of average daily volume in 2023 . This growth underscores both the market's appetite for same-day trading options and Cboe's capacity to meet those needs, driven by growing demand for flexibility and day-to-day precision in trading strategies.

Catering To Retail Traders With 0DTE Options

Cboe's foray into 0DTE options has been notably aligned with the interests of retail traders, who represent a substantial and growing segment of the market. Contrary to initial estimates by academics and major firms, retail investors account for 30% to 40% of the volume in 0DTE contracts according to Cboe. This significant participation highlights the complexity of distinguishing between retail and professional traders and underscores the evolving sophistication of retail traders who are now employing complex trading strategies previously restricted largely to professionals.

Historically, the options market has been dominated by financial professionals like hedge funds or other major institutions, but the democratization of financial instruments and more informed retail investors have changed the market. 0DTE options offer retail traders the benefits of high liquidity, enabling quick adjustments to positions, as well as the opportunity to engage in various advanced trading strategies such as iron condors, selling call or put spreads and buying outright naked calls and/or puts for speculation or hedging. Overall, these strategies allow for tactical trading around market events and calculated hedging of longer-dated positions, providing a means to manage risk without overnight exposure.

A New Era In Trading?

Cboe's strategic expansion into 0DTE options trading marks another pivotal shift in meeting the evolving needs of retail traders. By providing sophisticated, accessible trading solutions, Cboe is empowering retail traders with the tools needed to effectively navigate the fast-paced world of short-term trading. This development not only demonstrates Cboe's commitment to innovation and retail trader empowerment but also reinforces its position as a disruptor in the global financial markets. In an environment shaped by rapid changes and the demand for tactical trading capabilities, Cboe's 0DTE options are a key offering for traders looking to capitalize on short-term market opportunities.

Featured photo by Tech Daily on Unsplash .

