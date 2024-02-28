Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, March 15, 2024. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) (www.groupon.com) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

