NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Risk Management 5/24

New parameters will apply from March 4, 2024 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Legal disclaimer: This Exchange Notice is provided only as notification to Nasdaq Derivatives Markets participants and other contracting parties of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets and is not intended for any other purposes. Prior to taking any action based on the above information, the Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets ("Rules") should be fully understood. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets is not responsible for any misinterpretation of the information provided in this Exchange Notice. Subject to the Rules, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of the contained information or for any damages arising from actions taken on the basis of this Exchange Notice. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1199598