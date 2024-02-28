Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
GlobeNewswire
28.02.2024 | 14:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Risk Management 5/24

New parameters will apply from March 4, 2024

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value
List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See
attached file. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. 



Legal disclaimer: This Exchange Notice is provided only as notification to
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets participants and other contracting parties of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets and is not intended for any other purposes. Prior to taking
any action based on the above information, the Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets ("Rules") should be fully understood. Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets is not responsible for any misinterpretation of the information
provided in this Exchange Notice. Subject to the Rules, Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of the contained
information or for any damages arising from actions taken on the basis of this
Exchange Notice.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1199598
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
