Russ Becker, APi's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "2023 was a year of record financial results for APi. Our global team of 29,000 leaders delivered record net revenues, record adjusted EBITDA margins, and record adjusted free cash flow in an evolving macro environment."

Becker continued, "The Series B transaction represents another step in our journey to drive value for our investors by simplifying our capital structure, reducing our adjusted diluted share count, and providing immediate accretion to adjusted earnings per share, while having no impact on our focus on opportunistic M&A. We appreciate everything Blackstone and Viking have done to bring this transaction to fruition and look forward to their continued support.

As we look to 2024, we have great confidence in the business, our backlog, and our balance sheet. We believe we are well positioned to deliver strong organic growth, drive margin expansion and improve our free cash flow generation. We have significant flexibility to pursue value-enhancing capital allocation alternatives including, but not limited to, an acceleration of our bolt-on M&A strategy and share repurchases. Longer term, we remain focused on creating sustainable shareholder value by delivering on our "13/60/80" targets, with a near-term focus on generating adjusted EBITDA margins of 13% or more in 2025."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Consolidated Results: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Y/Y 2023 2022 Y/Y Net revenues $ 1,759 $ 1,703 3.3 % $ 6,928 $ 6,558 5.6 % Organic net revenue growth 1.5 % 5.4 % GAAP Gross profit $ 508 $ 463 9.7 % $ 1,940 $ 1,714 13.2 % Gross margin 28.9 % 27.2 % + 170bps 28.0 % 26.1 % +190bps Net income $ 25 $ 22 13.6 % $ 153 $ 73 109.6 % Diluted EPS $ (1.08 ) $ 0.04 NM $ (0.68 ) $ 0.10 NM Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Adjusted gross profit $ 529 $ 474 11.6 % $ 1,981 $ 1,760 12.6 % Adjusted gross margin 30.1 % 27.8 % + 230bps 28.6 % 26.8 % + 180bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 208 $ 183 13.7 % $ 782 $ 673 16.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 11.8 % 10.7 % + 110bps 11.3 % 10.3 % +100bps Adjusted net income $ 120 $ 98 22.4 % $ 430 $ 358 20.1 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.36 22.2 % $ 1.58 $ 1.33 18.8 % NM = Not Meaningful Notes: Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported net revenue growth of 3.3% (1.5% organic) driven by service growth across both segments, as well as modest benefits from favorable foreign currency exchange rates and M&A, partially offset by disciplined customer and project selection leading to a decline in our projects business.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 170 and 230 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to continued price increases, outsized growth in higher margin service revenue as well as significant margin expansion in our projects business across both segments.

Reported net income was $25 million and diluted EPS was $(1.08). Adjusted net income was $120 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.44, representing a 22.2% increase from prior year period driven by significant adjusted gross margin expansion, and decreased interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.7% compared to the prior year period and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 110 basis points to 11.8%, primarily due to the factors impacting gross margin, partially offset by investments to support profitable growth and the investment in building our global capabilities and infrastructure.

2023 Highlights

Reported net revenue growth of 5.6% (5.4% organic) driven by strong service growth across both segments, partially offset by disciplined customer and project selection in our HVAC and Specialty Services businesses.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 190 and 180 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to continued price increases, outsized growth in higher margin service revenue as well as margin expansion in both our projects and services businesses across both segments.

Reported net income was $153 million and diluted EPS was $(0.68). Adjusted net income was $430 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.58, representing a 18.8% increase from prior year period driven by significant adjusted gross margin expansion in both Safety and Specialty Services, resulting from the factors mentioned above, partially offset by increased interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.2% compared to the prior year period and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points to 11.3%, primarily due to the factors impacting gross margin, partially offset by investments to support profitable growth and the investment in building our global capabilities and infrastructure.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Segment Results: Safety Services Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Y/Y 2023 2022 Y/Y Safety Services Net revenues $ 1,238 $ 1,201 3.1 % $ 4,871 $ 4,575 6.5 % Organic net revenue growth 1.0 % 6.0 % GAAP Gross profit $ 413 $ 378 9.3 % $ 1,570 $ 1,389 13.0 % Gross margin 33.4 % 31.5 % + 190 bps 32.2 % 30.4 % + 180 bps Operating Income $ 104 $ 70 48.6 % $ 396 $ 256 54.7 % Operating margin 8.4 % 5.8 % + 260bps 8.1 % 5.6 % + 250bps Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Adjusted gross profit $ 434 $ 389 11.6 % $ 1,611 $ 1,432 12.5 % Adjusted gross margin 35.1 % 32.4 % + 270 bps 33.1 % 31.3 % + 180 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 189 $ 158 19.6 % $ 664 $ 559 18.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 15.3 % 13.2 % + 210 bps 13.6 % 12.2 % + 140 bps Notes: Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Safety Services Highlights

Reported net revenue growth of 3.1% (1.0% organic) driven by growth in inspection, service and monitoring and the projects business, as well as modest benefits from favorable foreign currency exchange rates and M&A. This was partially offset by planned customer attrition in our international business, and planned disciplined customer and project selection in our HVAC business.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 190 and 270 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to continued price increases, improved business mix of inspection, services and monitoring revenue as well as significant margin expansion in our projects business.

Operating income increased by 48.6% compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was 8.4%, representing a 260 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19.6% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3%, representing a 210 basis point increase compared to prior year period, primarily due to the factors impacting adjusted gross margin, partially offset by investments made to support profitable growth.

2023 Safety Services Highlights

Reported net revenue growth of 6.5% (6.0% organic) driven by strong growth in inspection, service and monitoring and the projects business, as well as modest benefits from favorable foreign currency exchange rates and M&A. This was partially offset by planned customer attrition in our international business, and planned disciplined customer and project selection in our HVAC business.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 180 basis points, compared to prior year period due to continued price increases, improved business mix of inspection, services and monitoring revenue as well as significant margin expansion in our projects business.

Operating income increased by 54.7% compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was 8.1%, representing a 250 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.8% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.6%, representing a 140 basis point increase compared to prior year period, primarily due to the factors impacting adjusted gross margin, partially offset by investments made to support profitable growth.

Specialty Services Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Y/Y 2023 2022 Y/Y Specialty Services Net revenues $ 525 $ 510 2.9 % $ 2,079 $ 2,030 2.4 % Organic net revenue growth 1.8 % 2.5 % GAAP Gross profit $ 95 $ 85 11.8 % $ 370 $ 325 13.8 % Gross margin 18.1 % 16.7 % + 140 bps 17.8 % 16.0 % + 180 bps Operating Income $ 24 $ 27 (11.1 )% $ 108 $ 97 11.3 % Operating margin 4.6 % 5.3 % (70) bps 5.2 % 4.8 % + 40bps Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Adjusted gross profit $ 95 $ 85 11.8 % $ 370 $ 328 12.8 % Adjusted gross margin 18.1 % 16.7 % + 140 bps 17.8 % 16.2 % + 160 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 59 $ 53 11.3 % $ 239 $ 210 13.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 11.2 % 10.4 % + 80 bps 11.5 % 10.3 % + 120 bps Notes: Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Specialty Services Highlights

Reported net revenue growth of 2.9% (1.8% organic) driven by strong growth in service revenues, partially offset by disciplined customer and project selection.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 140 basis points, compared to prior year period due to strong organic growth in services revenues as well as significant margin expansion in our projects business.

Operating income decreased by 11.1% compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was 4.6%, representing a 70 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.3% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.2%, representing a 80 basis point increase compared to prior year period, primarily due to the factors impacting gross margins, partially offset by timing of year end incentive true-ups.

2023 Specialty Services Highlights

Reported net revenue growth of 2.4% (2.5% organic) driven by strong growth in service revenues, partially offset by disciplined customer and project selection resulting in lower project revenues.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 180 and 160 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to strong organic growth in services revenues as well as significant margin expansion in our projects business.

Operating income increased by 11.3% compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was 5.2%, representing a 40 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.8% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.5%, representing a 120 basis point increase compared to prior year period, primarily due to the factors impacting gross margins, partially offset by increases in profit based incentives.

Guidance

APi Group announces initial full year 2024 guidance for net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow conversion.

Net Revenues of $7,050 to $7,250 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $905 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 70%

APi Group announces guidance for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Revenues of $1,560 to $1,610 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $165 to $180 million

Series B Preferred Stock Retirement Transaction

APi has reached an agreement with shareholders affiliated with Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund ("Blackstone") and Viking Global Equities ("Viking") to retire all of the outstanding shares of their Series B Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone and Viking will each exercise their respective right to convert all of their Series B Preferred Stock into common stock of APi, resulting in a total of 800,000 shares of Series B Preferred Stock being converted into approximately 32.5 million shares of common stock of APi (the "Conversion Shares").

Upon issuance of the Conversion Shares, APi will repurchase 16.3 million, or one-half, of the Conversion Shares (on a pro rata basis) from Blackstone and Viking for an aggregate purchase price of $600 million. The transaction is expected to be financed by (i) an incremental term facility of $300 million issued at par; (ii) cash on hand and available credit.

As a part of the agreement, Blackstone and Viking intend to effect a coordinated secondary public offering with the goal of selling approximately 8.1 million shares of APi's common stock. Following the sale, it is expected that any remaining common shares owned by Blackstone and Viking would be subject to a 90-day lockup.

The transaction is expected to provide substantial benefits to APi and its common stockholders:

Simplifies APi Group's capital structure

Preserves our strong, opportunistic balance sheet

Reduces adjusted diluted share count by 16.3 million shares

Provides immediate accretion to adjusted earnings per share

Eliminates preferred dividend payments of $44 million annually

Not expected to impact reacceleration of bolt-on M&A strategy

Opportunity to attract new long-term investors to diversify the Company's investor base

New Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $1 billion of shares of the Company's common stock, of which $600 million will be utilized in the Series B Preferred Stock repurchase. The timing, amount and manner of any repurchases under the new repurchase program will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management based on a number of factors, including the availability of capital, capital allocation alternatives, and market conditions for the Company's Class A common stock. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any specific number of shares. It may be modified, suspended, extended, or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice and may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and we may enter into Rule 10b5-1 trading plans in connection with such repurchases.

Conclusion

APi Co-Chair James E. Lillie concluded: "2023 was another tremendous year in APi's development with record net revenues, record adjusted EBITDA, record reported and adjusted earnings per share and record adjusted free cash flow. Our strategy of evolving away from lower margin, higher risk opportunities while focusing investments on service revenue expansion continues to yield the desired results - margin expansion and stronger free cash flow generation. With the progress made throughout the year reducing our net leverage ratio to 2.3x, we are excited to build on our track record of disciplined, predictable, and thoughtful decisions regarding capital allocation, with a primary focus on continuing bolt-on M&A at accretive multiples to supplement organic growth. We are committed to being thoughtful allocators of capital to drive shareholder value creation and to ensuring that the company is in the best possible position to leverage opportunities before it."

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

APi Group Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (GAAP) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 6,928 $ 6,558 Cost of revenues 1,251 1,240 4,988 4,844 Gross profit 508 463 1,940 1,714 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 433 414 1,581 1,552 Operating income 75 49 359 162 Interest expense, net 33 37 145 125 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 4 - 7 (5 ) Non-service pension benefit (3 ) (10 ) (12 ) (42 ) Investment income and other, net (4 ) (4 ) (13 ) (9 ) Other expense, net 30 23 127 69 Income before income taxes 45 26 232 93 Income tax provision 20 4 79 20 Net income $ 25 $ 22 $ 153 $ 73 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders: Accrued stock dividend on Series A Preferred Stock (270 ) - (270 ) - Stock dividend on Series B Preferred Stock (11 ) (11 ) (44 ) (44 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (256 ) $ 11 $ (161 ) $ 29 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (1.08 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.10 Diluted (1.08 ) 0.04 (0.68 ) 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 235 234 235 233 Diluted 235 267 235 266

APi Group Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 479 $ 605 Accounts receivable, net 1,395 1,313 Inventories 150 163 Contract assets 436 459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122 112 Total current assets 2,582 2,652 Property and equipment, net 385 407 Operating lease right of use assets 233 222 Goodwill 2,471 2,382 Intangible assets, net 1,620 1,784 Deferred tax assets 113 108 Pension and post-retirement assets 111 392 Other assets 75 144 Total assets $ 7,590 $ 8,091 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 5 $ 206 Accounts payable 472 490 Accrued liabilities 729 689 Contract liabilities 526 463 Operating and finance leases 75 73 Total current liabilities 1,807 1,921 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,322 2,583 Pension and post-retirement obligations 50 40 Operating and finance leases 172 166 Deferred tax liabilities 233 340 Other noncurrent liabilities 138 117 Total liabilities 4,722 5,167 Total redeemable convertible preferred stock 797 797 Total shareholders' equity 2,071 2,127 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and shareholders' equity $ 7,590 $ 8,091

APi Group Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 153 $ 73 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 303 304 Restructuring charges, net of cash paid 9 22 Deferred taxes (32 ) (47 ) Share-based compensation expense 29 18 Profit-sharing expense 19 15 Non-cash lease expense 88 67 Net periodic pension benefit (8 ) (35 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 7 (5 ) Other, net - 3 Pension contributions (4 ) (34 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (50 ) (111 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 514 $ 270 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ (83 ) $ (2,839 ) Purchases of property and equipment (86 ) (79 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment, and businesses 54 17 Net cash used in investing activities $ (115 ) $ (2,901 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings $ - $ 1,104 Payments on long-term borrowings (484 ) (34 ) Repurchases of long-term borrowings - (30 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (29 ) Repurchases of common stock (41 ) (44 ) Proceeds from equity issuances - 797 Payments of acquisition-related consideration (4 ) (5 ) Restricted shares tendered for taxes (3 ) (3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (532 ) $ 1,756 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6 (9 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (127 ) $ (884 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 607 1,491 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 480 $ 607

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic Change in Net Revenues (non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Organic change in net revenues Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net revenues Foreign Net revenues Organic change currency change Acquisitions and change in (as reported) translation (a) (fixed currency) (b) divestitures, net (c) net revenues (d) Safety Services 3.1 % 1.6 % 1.5 % 0.5 % 1.0 % Specialty Services 2.9 % - % 2.9 % 1.1 % 1.8 % Consolidated 3.3 % 1.2 % 2.1 % 0.6 % 1.5 %

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net revenues Foreign Net revenues Organic change currency change Acquisitions and change in (as reported) translation (a) (fixed currency) (b) divestitures, net (c) net revenues (d) Safety Services 6.5 % 0.2 % 6.3 % 0.3 % 6.0 % Specialty Services 2.4 % - % 2.4 % (0.1 )% 2.5 % Consolidated 5.6 % - % 5.6 % 0.2 % 5.4 %

Notes: (a) Represents the effect of foreign currency on reported net revenues, calculated as the difference between reported net revenues and net revenues at fixed currencies for both periods. Fixed currency amounts are based on translation into U.S. Dollars at fixed foreign currency exchange rates established by management at the beginning of 2023. (b) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods. (c) Adjustment to exclude net revenues from material acquisitions from their respective dates of acquisition until the first year anniversary from date of acquisition and net revenues from divestitures for all periods for businesses divested as of December 31, 2023. (d) Organic change in net revenues provides a consistent basis for a year-over-year comparison in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of material acquisitions, divestitures, and the impact of changes due to foreign currency translation.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross profit and adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) SG&A and adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit (as reported) $ 508 $ 463 $ 1,940 $ 1,714 Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to adjusted gross profit: Backlog amortization (a) 7 8 27 30 Inventory step-up (b) - - - 9 Restructuring program related costs (c) 14 3 14 7 Adjusted gross profit $ 529 $ 474 $ 1,981 $ 1,760 Net revenues $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 6,928 $ 6,558 Adjusted gross margin 30.1 % 27.8 % 28.6 % 26.8 %

Adjusted SG&A Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") (as reported) $ 433 $ 414 $ 1,581 $ 1,552 Adjustments to reconcile SG&A to adjusted SG&A: Amortization of intangible assets (d) (50 ) (54 ) (197 ) (197 ) Contingent consideration and compensation (e) (6 ) (1 ) (14 ) (9 ) Business process transformation expenses (f) (13 ) (8 ) (30 ) (31 ) Acquisition related expenses (g) - (32 ) (7 ) (121 ) Restructuring program related costs (c) (8 ) (9 ) (32 ) (23 ) Other (h) (11 ) 2 (10 ) 2 Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 345 $ 312 $ 1,291 $ 1,173 Net revenues $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 6,928 $ 6,558 Adjusted SG&A as a % of net revenues 19.6 % 18.3 % 18.6 % 17.9 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to backlog intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (d) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (as reported) $ 25 $ 22 $ 153 $ 73 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Interest expense, net 33 37 145 125 Income tax provision 20 4 79 20 Depreciation and amortization 77 79 303 304 EBITDA $ 155 $ 142 $ 680 $ 522 Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Contingent consideration and compensation (a) 6 1 14 9 Non-service pension benefit (b) (3 ) (10 ) (12 ) (42 ) Inventory step-up (c) - - - 9 Business process transformation expenses (d) 13 8 30 31 Acquisition related expenses (e) - 32 7 121 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (f) 4 - 7 (5 ) Restructuring program related costs (g) 22 12 46 30 Other (h) 11 (2 ) 10 (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 208 $ 183 $ 782 $ 673 Net revenues $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 6,928 $ 6,558 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 11.8 % 10.7 % 11.3 % 10.3 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-service pension benefit, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains/losses of the pension programs assumed as part of the Chubb acquisition. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from early repayments and repurchases of long-term debt. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Income (loss) before income tax, net income (loss) and EPS and Adjusted income before income tax, net income (loss) and EPS (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income tax provision (as reported) $ 45 $ 26 $ 232 $ 93 Adjustments to reconcile income before income tax provision to adjusted income before income tax provision: Amortization of intangible assets (a) 57 62 224 227 Contingent consideration and compensation (b) 6 1 14 9 Non-service pension benefit (c) (3 ) (10 ) (12 ) (42 ) Inventory step-up (d) - - - 9 Business process transformation expenses (e) 13 8 30 31 Acquisition related expenses (f) - 32 7 121 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (g) 4 - 7 (5 ) Restructuring program related costs (h) 22 12 46 30 Other (i) 11 (2 ) 10 (2 ) Adjusted income before income tax provision $ 155 $ 129 $ 558 $ 471 Income tax provision (as reported) $ 20 $ 4 $ 79 $ 20 Adjustments to reconcile income tax provision to adjusted income tax provision: Income tax provision adjustment (j) 15 27 49 93 Adjusted income tax provision $ 35 $ 31 $ 128 $ 113 Adjusted income before income tax provision $ 155 $ 129 $ 558 $ 471 Adjusted income tax provision 35 31 128 113 Adjusted net income $ 120 $ 98 $ 430 $ 358 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (as reported) 235 267 235 266 Adjustments to reconcile diluted weighted average shares outstanding to adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding: Dilutive impact of shares from GAAP net loss (k) 33 - 33 - Dilutive impact of Series A Preferred Stock (l) 4 4 4 4 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 272 271 272 270 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 1.58 $ 1.33

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of pre-tax amortization expense related to intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-service pension benefit, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains/losses of the pension programs assumed as part of the Chubb acquisition. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from early repayments and repurchases of long-term debt. (h) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (i) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale. (j) Adjustment to reflect an adjusted effective cash tax rate of 23% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 24% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. (k) Adjustment to add the dilutive impact of options, RSUs, warrants, and deemed conversion of Series B Preferred Stock which were anti-dilutive and excluded from the diluted weighted average shares outstanding (as reported). (l) Adjustment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 reflect the addition of the dilutive impact of 4 million shares associated with the deemed conversion of Series A Preferred Stock.

APi Group Corporation Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 (a) 2022 (a) 2023 (a) 2022 (a) Safety Services Net revenues $ 1,238 $ 1,201 $ 4,871 $ 4,575 Adjusted gross profit 434 389 1,611 1,432 Adjusted EBITDA 189 158 664 559 Adjusted gross margin 35.1 % 32.4 % 33.1 % 31.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 15.3 % 13.2 % 13.6 % 12.2 % Specialty Services Net revenues $ 525 $ 510 $ 2,079 $ 2,030 Adjusted gross profit 95 85 370 328 Adjusted EBITDA 59 53 239 210 Adjusted gross margin 18.1 % 16.7 % 17.8 % 16.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 11.2 % 10.4 % 11.5 % 10.3 % Total net revenues before corporate and eliminations (b) $ 1,763 $ 1,711 $ 6,950 $ 6,605 Total adjusted EBITDA before corporate and eliminations (b) 248 211 903 769 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues before corporate and eliminations (b) 14.1 % 12.3 % 13.0 % 11.6 % Corporate and Eliminations Net revenues $ (4 ) $ (8 ) $ (22 ) $ (47 ) Adjusted EBITDA (40 ) (28 ) (121 ) (96 ) Total Consolidated Net revenues $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 6,928 $ 6,558 Adjusted gross profit 529 474 1,981 1,760 Adjusted EBITDA 208 183 782 673 Adjusted gross margin 30.1 % 27.8 % 28.6 % 26.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 11.8 % 10.7 % 11.3 % 10.3 %

Notes: (a) Information derived from non-GAAP reconciliations included elsewhere in this press release. (b) Calculated from results of the Company's operating segments shown above, excluding Corporate and Eliminations.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted Safety Services Net revenues $ 1,238 $ - $ 1,238 $ 1,201 $ - $ 1,201 Cost of revenues 825 (7 ) (a) 804 823 (8 ) (a) 812 (14 ) (b) (3 ) (b) Gross profit $ 413 $ 21 $ 434 $ 378 $ 11 $ 389 Gross margin 33.4 % 35.1 % 31.5 % 32.4 % Specialty Services Net revenues $ 525 $ - $ 525 $ 510 $ - $ 510 Cost of revenues 430 - 430 425 - 425 Gross profit $ 95 $ - $ 95 $ 85 $ - $ 85 Gross margin 18.1 % 18.1 % 16.7 % 16.7 % Corporate and Eliminations Net revenues $ (4 ) $ - $ (4 ) $ (8 ) $ - $ (8 ) Cost of revenues (4 ) - (4 ) (8 ) - (8 ) Gross profit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Gross margin - % - % - % - % Total Consolidated Net revenues $ 1,759 $ - $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ - $ 1,703 Cost of revenues 1,251 (7 ) (a) 1,230 1,240 (8 ) (a) 1,229 (14 ) (b) (3 ) (b) Gross profit $ 508 $ 21 $ 529 $ 463 $ 11 $ 474 Gross margin 28.9 % 30.1 % 27.2 % 27.8 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to backlog intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted Safety Services Net revenues $ 4,871 $ - $ 4,871 $ 4,575 $ - $ 4,575 Cost of revenues 3,301 (27 ) (a) 3,260 3,186 (27 ) (a) 3,143 (14 ) (b) (7 ) (b) - (9 ) (c) Gross profit $ 1,570 $ 41 $ 1,611 $ 1,389 $ 43 $ 1,432 Gross margin 32.2 % 33.1 % 30.4 % 31.3 % Specialty Services Net revenues $ 2,079 $ - $ 2,079 $ 2,030 $ - $ 2,030 Cost of revenues 1,709 - 1,709 1,705 (3 ) (a) 1,702 Gross profit $ 370 $ - $ 370 $ 325 $ 3 $ 328 Gross margin 17.8 % 17.8 % 16.0 % 16.2 % Corporate and Eliminations Net revenues $ (22 ) $ - $ (22 ) $ (47 ) $ - $ (47 ) Cost of revenues (22 ) - (22 ) (47 ) - (47 ) Gross profit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Gross margin - % - % - % - % Total Consolidated Net revenues $ 6,928 $ - $ 6,928 $ 6,558 $ - $ 6,558 Cost of revenues 4,988 (27 ) (a) 4,947 4,844 (30 ) (a) 4,798 (14 ) (b) (7 ) (b) - (9 ) (c) Gross profit $ 1,940 $ 41 $ 1,981 $ 1,714 $ 46 $ 1,760 Gross margin 28.0 % 28.6 % 26.1 % 26.8 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to backlog intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Safety Services Safety Services EBITDA $ 158 $ 132 $ 607 $ 492 Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Contingent consideration and compensation (a) - 1 7 5 Non-service pension benefit (b) (3 ) (10 ) (12 ) (42 ) Inventory step-up (c) - - - 9 Acquisition related expenses (d) - 24 5 57 Business process transformation expenses (e) 4 1 5 10 Restructuring program related costs (f) 22 12 46 30 Other (g) 8 (2 ) 6 (2 ) Safety Services adjusted EBITDA $ 189 $ 158 $ 664 $ 559 Specialty Services Specialty Services EBITDA $ 51 $ 53 $ 217 $ 206 Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Contingent consideration and compensation (a) 6 - 7 4 Other (g) 2 - 15 - Specialty Services adjusted EBITDA $ 59 $ 53 $ 239 $ 210 Corporate and Eliminations Corporate and Eliminations EBITDA $ (54 ) $ (43 ) $ (144 ) $ (176 ) Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Business process transformation expenses (e) 9 7 25 21 Acquisition related expenses (d) - 8 2 64 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (h) 4 - 7 (5 ) Other (g) 1 - (11 ) - Corporate and Eliminations adjusted EBITDA $ (40 ) $ (28 ) $ (121 ) $ (96 )

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-service pension benefit, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains/losses of the pension programs assumed as part of the Chubb acquisition. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (g) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale. (h) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from early repayments and repurchases of long-term debt.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Change in adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Change in adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Change in Adjusted EBITDA (public rates) (a) Foreign currency translation (b) Change in Adjusted EBITDA (fixed currency) (c) Safety Services 19.6 % 0.8 % 18.8 % Specialty Services 11.3 % - % 11.3 % Consolidated 13.7 % 0.7 % 13.0 %

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Change in Adjusted EBITDA (public rates) (a) Foreign currency translation (b) Change in Adjusted EBITDA (fixed currency) (c) Safety Services 18.8 % (0.4 )% 19.2 % Specialty Services 13.8 % - % 13.8 % Consolidated 16.2 % (0.3 )% 16.5 %

Notes: (a) Adjusted EBITDA derived from non-GAAP reconciliations included elsewhere in this press release. (b) Adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency on adjusted EBITDA amounts, calculated as the difference between adjusted EBITDA at public currency rates and adjusted EBITDA at fixed currency rates for both periods. Fixed currency amounts are based on translation into U.S. Dollars at fixed foreign currency exchange rates established by management at the beginning of 2023. (c) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow and conversion (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (a) $ 297 $ 188 $ 514 $ 270 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (a) (22 ) (19 ) (86 ) (79 ) Free cash flow $ 275 $ 169 $ 428 $ 191 Add: Cash payments related to following items: Contingent compensation (b) $ - $ - $ 18 $ 3 Pension contributions (c) - - - 27 Business process transformation expenses (d) 10 10 32 36 Acquisition related expenses (e) - 32 5 130 Restructuring payments (f) 12 2 30 8 Payroll tax deferral (g) - 11 9 11 Other (h) 3 6 15 6 Adjusted free cash flow $ 300 $ 230 $ 537 $ 412 Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 208 $ 183 $ 782 $ 673 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 144.2 % 125.7 % 68.7 % 61.2 %

Notes: (a) Operating cash flows and purchases of property and equipment for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 are as reported. Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are calculated as the year ended less the amounts reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of deferred payments to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of initial pension contribution payment related to the Chubb acquisition not expected to continue or recur. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (f) Adjustment to reflect payments made for restructuring programs. (g) Adjustment reflects the elimination of operating cash for the impact of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. During the first quarter of 2020, the CARES Act was passed, allowing the Company to defer the payment of the employer's share of Social Security taxes until December 2021 and December 2022. The final payments were made on the amount deferred in 2020 during the first half of 2023. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of payments made on acquired liabilities. (i) Adjusted EBITDA derived from non-GAAP reconciliations included elsewhere in this press release.

