Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Total consolidated net sales decreased 6.1% to $97.1 million Zig-Zag Products net sales decreased by 2.9% Stoker's Products net sales increased by 18.6% Creative Distribution Solutions net sales decreased by 43.7%

Gross profit increased 1.9% to $50.5 million

Net income increased $26.4 million to $10.1 million

Adjusted net income increased 15.9% to $15.3 million (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to net income)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.5% to $24.8 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)

Diluted EPS of $0.53 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.79 compared to $(0.93) and $0.69 in the same period one year ago, respectively (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

FY 2023 vs. FY 2022

Total consolidated net sales decreased 2.3% to $405.4 million Zig-Zag Products net sales decreased by 5.2% Stoker's Products net sales increased by 10.5% Creative Distribution Solutions net sales decreased by 14.3%

Gross profit decreased 1.1% to $203.2 million

Net income increased 230.4% to $38.5 million

Adjusted net income increased 1.1% to $56.8 million (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to net income)

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.4% to $95.3 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)

Diluted EPS of $2.01 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.91 compared to $0.64 and $2.83 in the same period one year ago, respectively (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

Graham Purdy, President and CEO, commented: "Our fourth quarter results were at the high-end of our expectations. The Zig-Zag segment was stable from the previous year excluding the impact of a discontinued product line and is well positioned to return to growth in 2024. Stoker's had an outstanding quarter posting its highest growth rate in over four years led by double-digit growth year-over-year in Stoker's MST. We also had strong free cash flow generation during the year allowing us to build a cash balance to address the remaining principal amount of our convertible notes at maturity in July. Our outlook for 2024 is positive as we expect solid growth in our Zig-Zag and Stoker's Products businesses."

Zig-Zag Products Segment (46% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the fourth quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales decreased 2.9% to $45.1 million due to the discontinuation of an unprofitable product line in Canada that impacted sales by $1.4 million.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit decreased 1.0% to $25.5 million. Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 56.5% driven by product mix.

For the full year, net sales of Zig-Zag Products decreased 5.2% to $180.5 million due to the reduction of trade inventory earlier in the year and the discontinuation of an unprofitable product line in Canada that impacted sales by $4.9 million.

For the full year, Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit decreased 5.2% to $101.1 million. Gross margin was steady at 56.0%.

"Our US Zig-Zag papers and alternative channel business posted a strong quarter with double-digit growth to close the year," said Purdy. "With the reduction of trade inventory through the year, Zig-Zag is now positioned to return to growth aided by industry secular growth trends and internal growth initiatives."

Stoker's Products Segment (39% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the fourth quarter, Stoker's Products net sales increased 18.6% to $38.0 million on double-digit growth of MST and high-single-digit growth of loose-leaf. For the fourth quarter, total Stoker's Products segment volume increased 14.2%, while price / mix increased 4.4%.

For the quarter, the Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 27.2% to $21.9 million. Gross margin expanded 380 basis points to 57.6% due to MST pricing gains and operating leverage.

For the full year, net sales of Stoker's Products increased 10.5% to $144.6 million on double-digit growth of MST and low-single-digit growth of loose-leaf. For the full year, total Stoker's Products segment volume increased 4.2%, while price / mix increased 6.3%.

For the full year, the Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 14.9% to $81.9 million. Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 56.6% due to MST pricing gains.

"Stoker's had an exceptional quarter with strong market share gains in both the MST and loose-leaf categories as its value proposition continues to resonate with consumers," continued Purdy. "We are excited about the planned expansion of our FRE white nicotine pouch product throughout the year."

Performance Measures in the Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $30.9 million compared to $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter SG&A included the following notable items:

$1.9 million of stock options, restricted stock and incentive expense compared to $1.2 million in the year-ago period

$1.0 million of FDA PMTA-related expenses for modern oral products compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period

$0.2 million of restructuring costs compared to $1.8 million in the year-ago period

$0.1 million of ERP / CRM duplicative system costs compared to $0.3 million of ERP / CRM scoping expenses in the year-ago period

Total gross debt as of December 31, 2023 was $368.5 million. Net debt (total gross debt less unrestricted cash) at December 31, 2023 was $250.7 million. The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $177.9 million, comprised of $117.9 million in cash and $60.0 million of revolving credit facility capacity.

During the quarter, the Company received a net federal excise tax refund of $4.3 million, which is included in other operating income and $0.8 million of interest income related to the refund, which is included in net interest expense. The Company also recorded $4.0 million in other income related to a legal settlement receivable and a $1.0 million impairment of a minority investment in a development stage venture.

2024 Outlook

Management expects full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be $95 to $100 million. This excludes any contribution from our CDS business which contributed a little over $2 million of EBITDA in FY 2023.

Creative Distribution Solutions ("CDS") (15% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the fourth quarter, CDS net sales were $14.1 million, gross profit was $3.1 million, and gross margin was 22.4%.

Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures accompanies this release.

Financial Statements Follow:

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 97,120 $ 103,392 Cost of sales 46,596 53,829 Gross profit 50,524 49,563 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 30,916 31,245 Other operating income, net (4,345 ) - Operating income 23,953 18,318 Interest expense, net 2,632 4,382 Investment loss 934 7,229 Other income (4,000 ) - Goodwill and intangible impairment loss - 27,566 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 194 (885 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 24,193 (19,974 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,328 (3,857 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 9,865 (16,117 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (244 ) 200 Net income (loss) attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 10,109 $ (16,317 ) Basic income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.57 $ (0.93 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.53 $ (0.93 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,604,313 17,530,278 Diluted 20,153,157 17,530,278 Supplemental disclosures of statement of income information: Excise tax expense $ 5,137 $ 5,771 FDA fees $ 138 $ 158

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 405,393 $ 415,013 Cost of sales 202,152 209,475 Gross profit 203,241 205,538 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 125,009 130,024 Other operating income, net (4,345 ) - Operating income 82,577 75,514 Interest expense, net 14,645 19,524 Investment loss 11,914 13,303 Other income (4,000 ) - Goodwill and intangible impairment loss - 27,566 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,664 ) (885 ) Income before income taxes 61,682 16,006 Income tax expense 23,901 4,849 Consolidated net income 37,781 11,157 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (681 ) (484 ) Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 38,462 $ 11,641 Basic income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 2.19 $ 0.65 Diluted income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 2.01 $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,578,270 17,899,794 Diluted 20,467,406 18,055,015 Supplemental disclosures of statement of income information: Excise tax expense $ 20,575 $ 23,274 FDA fees $ 586 $ 623

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) December 31, ASSETS 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash $ 117,886 $ 106,403 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $78 in 2023 and $114 in 2022 9,989 8,377 Inventories, net 98,960 119,915 Other current assets 40,781 22,959 Total current assets 267,616 257,654 Property, plant, and equipment, net 25,300 22,788 Deferred income taxes 1,468 8,443 Right of use assets 11,480 12,465 Deferred financing costs, net 2,450 282 Goodwill 136,250 136,253 Other intangible assets, net 80,942 83,592 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits 28,684 27,980 Other assets 15,166 22,649 Total assets $ 569,356 $ 572,106 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,407 $ 8,355 Accrued liabilities 33,635 33,001 Current portion of long-term debt, net 58,294 - Other current liabilities - 20 Total current liabilities 100,336 41,376 Notes payable and long-term debt 307,064 406,757 Lease liabilities 9,950 10,593 Total liabilities 417,350 458,726 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 190,000,000; 19,922,137 issued shares, 17,605,677 outstanding shares at December 31, 2023, and 19,801,623 issued shares, 17,485,163 outstanding shares at December 31, 2022 199 198 Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Additional paid-in capital 119,075 113,242 Cost of repurchased common stock (2,316,460 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022) (78,093 ) (78,093 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,648 ) (2,393 ) Accumulated earnings 112,443 78,691 Non-controlling interest 1,030 1,735 Total stockholders' equity 152,006 113,380 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 569,356 $ 572,106

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 37,781 $ 11,157 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,664 ) (885 ) Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant, and equipment 90 (9 ) Loss on goodwill impairment - 25,585 Loss on intangible asset impairment - 1,982 Gain on insurance recovery of inventory loss (15,181 ) - Loss on investments 12,177 13,570 Depreciation and other amortization expense 3,262 3,388 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,096 1,911 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,445 2,576 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 7,024 (6,506 ) Stock compensation expense 6,561 5,273 Noncash lease income (82 ) (29 ) Gain on MSA escrow deposits - (54 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,609 ) (2,103 ) Inventories 20,977 (32,653 ) Other current assets (3,533 ) 4,581 Other assets (4,835 ) 420 Accounts payable (14 ) 1,240 Accrued liabilities and other 386 830 Net cash provided by operating activities 66,881 30,273 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (5,707 ) $ (7,685 ) Payments for investments (202 ) (1,000 ) Restricted cash, MSA escrow deposits - (10,170 ) Proceeds on the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 62 Net cash used in investing activities (5,906 ) (18,793 )

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities: Convertible Senior Notes repurchased (41,794 ) (9,000 ) Proceeds from call options 114 51 Payment of dividends (4,497 ) (4,250 ) Payments of financing costs (2,437 ) - Exercise of options 450 504 Redemption of options (346 ) (155 ) Redemption of restricted stock units (995 ) (1,229 ) Common stock repurchased - (29,224 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (49,505 ) $ (43,303 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 11,470 $ (31,823 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash $ 13 $ (320 ) Cash, beginning of period: Unrestricted $ 106,403 $ 128,320 Restricted 4,929 15,155 Total cash at beginning of period $ 111,332 $ 143,475 Unrestricted $ 117,886 $ 106,403 Restricted 4,929 4,929 Total cash at end of period $ 122,815 $ 111,332

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss). We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) are used by management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) are appropriate measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance.

We define "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before interest expense, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income before interest expense, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Diluted EPS" as diluted earnings per share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Gross Profit: as gross profit excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)" as operating income excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Free Cash Flow" as "Net Cash provided by operating activities" less Capital expenditures.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may not calculate it at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the next directly comparable GAAP measures.

Schedule A Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 10,109 $ (16,317 ) Add: Interest expense, net 2,632 4,382 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 194 (885 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,328 (3,857 ) Depreciation expense 804 777 Amortization expense 851 538 EBITDA $ 28,918 $ (15,362 ) Components of Adjusted EBITDA Corporate and CDS restructuring (a) 199 1,825 ERP/CRM (b) 138 336 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c) 1,901 1,170 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives(d) 3 12 FDA PMTA (e) 1,003 289 Non-cash asset impairment (f) 1,015 34,836 FET refund (g) (4,345 ) - Legal settlement (h) (4,000 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,832 $ 23,106

(a) Represents costs associated with corporate and CDS restructuring, including severance. (b) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses. (c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace performance stock units. (d) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses. (e) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA"). (f) Represents impairment of goodwill, intangible and investment assets. (g) Represents federal excise tax refund included in other operating income, net. (h) Represents other income from litigation settlement.

Schedule A Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 38,462 $ 11,641 Add: Interest expense, net 14,645 19,524 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,664 ) (885 ) Income tax expense 23,901 4,849 Depreciation expense 3,121 3,388 Amortization expense 3,237 1,911 EBITDA $ 81,702 $ 40,428 Components of Adjusted EBITDA Corporate and CDS restructuring (a) 389 3,444 ERP/CRM (b) 552 1,962 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c) 6,561 5,273 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (d) 165 801 FDA PMTA (e) 2,098 4,554 Non-cash asset impairment (f) 12,177 41,136 FET refund (g) (4,345 ) - Legal settlement (h) (4,000 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,299 $ 97,598

(a) Represents costs associated with corporate and CDS restructuring, including severance. (b) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses. (c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace performance stock units. (d) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses. (e) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA"). (f) Represents impairment of goodwill, intangible and investment assets. (g) Represents federal excise tax refund included in other operating income, net. (h) Represents other income from litigation settlement.

Schedule B Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP $ 10,109 $ 0.53 $ (16,317 ) $ (0.93 ) Anti-dilutive impact (a) - 0.00 - 0.20 Gain on extinguishment of debt (b) 146 0.01 (714 ) (0.03 ) Corporate and CDS restructuring (c) 150 0.01 1,473 0.07 ERP/CRM (d) 104 0.01 271 0.01 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (e) 1,434 0.07 944 0.05 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (f) 2 0.00 10 0.00 FDA PMTA (g) 757 0.04 233 0.01 Non-cash asset impairment (h) 766 0.04 28,109 1.35 FET refund (i) (3,843 ) (0.19 ) - - Legal settlement (j) (3,017 ) (0.15 ) - - Deferred tax valuation allowance (k) 8,383 0.42 - - Impact of quarterly tax items to effective tax rate (l) 311 0.02 (804 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted $ 15,302 $ 0.79 $ 13,205 $ 0.69

Total may not foot due to rounding Note: Quarterly tax rate used excludes impact of deferred tax valuation allowance. (a) Represents dilution of options and debt conversion that is anti-dilutive and not included for GAAP. (b) Represents gain on extinguishment of debt tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (c) Represents costs associated with corporate and CDS restructuring, including severance tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (d) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (e) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace PRSUs tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (f) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (g) Represents costs associated with applications related to the FDA PMTA tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (h) Represents impairment of goodwill, intangible and investment assets tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (i) Represents federal excise tax refund and related interest income effected at the quarterly tax rate. (j) Represents receivable from legal settlement tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (k) Represents deferred tax valuation allowance. (l) Represents adjustment from quarterly tax rate to annual projected tax rate of 23% in 2023 and 2022.

Schedule B Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP $ 38,462 $ 2.01 $ 11,641 $ 0.64 Anti-dilutive impact (a) - (0.00 ) - 0.09 Gain on extinguishment of debt (b) (1,245 ) (0.06 ) (617 ) (0.03 ) Corporate and CDS restructuring (c) 291 0.01 2,401 0.11 ERP/CRM (d) 413 0.02 1,368 0.06 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (e) 4,910 0.24 3,676 0.17 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (f) 123 0.01 558 0.03 FDA PMTA (g) 1,570 0.08 3,174 0.15 Non-cash asset impairment (h) 9,114 0.45 28,674 1.35 FET refund (i) (3,813 ) (0.19 ) - - Legal settlement (j) (2,994 ) (0.15 ) - - Deferred tax valuation allowance (k) 8,383 0.41 - - Impact of annual tax items to effective tax rate (l) 1,587 0.08 5,309 0.25 Adjusted $ 56,802 $ 2.91 $ 56,183 $ 2.83

Total may not foot due to rounding Note: Annual tax rate used excludes impact of deferred tax valuation allowance. (a) Represents dilution of debt conversion that is anti-dilutive and not included for GAAP. (b) Represents gain on extinguishment of debt tax effected at the annual tax rate. (c) Represents costs associated with corporate and CDS restructuring, including severance tax effected at the annual tax rate. (d) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses tax effected at the annual tax rate. (e) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace PRSUs tax effected at the annual tax rate. (f) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses tax effected at the annual tax rate. (g) Represents costs associated with applications related to the FDA PMTA tax effected at the annual tax rate. (h) Represents impairment of goodwill, intangible and investment assets tax effected at the annual tax rate. (i) Represents federal excise tax refund and related interest income effected at the annual tax rate. (j) Represents receivable from legal settlement tax effected at the annual tax rate. (k) Represents deferred tax valuation allowance. (l) Represents adjustment from annual tax rate to annual projected tax rate of 23% in 2023 and 2022.

Schedule C Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Consolidated Zig-Zag Stoker's Creative Distribution Solutions 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 97,120 $ 103,392 $ 45,092 $ 46,444 $ 37,976 $ 32,010 $ 14,052 $ 24,938 Gross profit $ 50,524 $ 49,563 $ 25,499 $ 25,768 $ 21,883 $ 17,210 $ 3,142 $ 6,585 Operating income (loss) $ 23,953 $ 18,318 $ 20,968 $ 17,362 $ 12,533 $ 12,794 $ (646 ) $ 134 Adjustments: Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives 3 12 - - - - - - FDA PMTA 1,003 289 - - - - - - Corporate and CDS restructuring 199 1,825 - - - - - - ERP/CRM 138 336 - - - - - - FET refund (4,345 ) - - - (4,345 ) - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 20,951 $ 20,780 $ 20,968 $ 17,362 $ 8,188 $ 12,794 $ (646 ) $ 134

Schedule C Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Consolidated Zig-Zag Stoker's Creative Distribution Solutions YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 405,393 $ 415,013 $ 180,455 $ 190,403 $ 144,609 $ 130,826 $ 80,329 $ 93,784 Gross profit $ 203,241 $ 205,538 $ 101,055 $ 106,576 $ 81,887 $ 71,254 $ 20,299 $ 27,708 Operating income (loss) $ 82,577 $ 75,514 $ 68,280 $ 73,342 $ 58,180 $ 53,331 $ (383 ) $ 1,506 Adjustments: Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives 165 801 - - - - - - FDA PMTA 2,098 4,554 - - - - - - Corporate and CDS restructuring 389 3,444 - - - - 190 - ERP/CRM 552 1,962 - - - - - - FET refund (4,345 ) - - - (4,345 ) - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 81,436 $ 86,275 $ 68,280 $ 73,342 $ 53,835 $ 53,331 $ (193 ) $ 1,506

