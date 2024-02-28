NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results of Operations
For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income was $211.5 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, compared to $126.3 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $3.44 billion, an increase of 16.6%, compared to $2.95 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $289.2 million, or 8.4% of revenues, compared to $177.2 million, or 6.0% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense, inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets, of $31.2 million and $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $328.5 million, or 9.6% of revenues, compared to $277.6 million, or 9.4% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Company's income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 27.5%, compared to 27.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Remaining performance obligations as of December 31, 2023 were a record $8.85 billion compared to $7.46 billion as of December 31, 2022, up approximately $1.39 billion year-over-year.
Full Year 2023 Results of Operations
Revenues for the 2023 full-year period totaled $12.58 billion, an increase of 13.6%, compared to $11.08 billion for the 2022 full-year period. Net income for the 2023 full-year period was $633.0 million, or $13.31 per diluted share, compared to $406.1 million, or $8.10 per diluted share, for the 2022 full-year period. Net income for the 2023 full-year period included a long-lived asset impairment charge of $2.4 million, or $1.7 million after taxes. Excluding this impairment charge, non-GAAP net income for the 2023 full-year period was $634.7 million, or $13.34 per diluted share.
Operating income for the 2023 full-year period was $875.8 million, or 7.0% of revenues, compared to $564.9 million, or 5.1% of revenues, for the 2022 full-year period. Excluding the previously referenced impairment charge, non-GAAP operating income for the 2023 full-year period was $878.1 million, or 7.0% of revenues. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense, inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets, of $119.0 million and $108.6 million for the 2023 and 2022 full-year periods, respectively.
Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.
SG&A totaled $1.21 billion, or 9.6% of revenues, for the 2023 full-year period, compared to $1.04 billion, or 9.4% of revenues, for the 2022 full-year period.
The Company's income tax rate for the 2023 full-year period was 27.5%, compared to 27.3% for the 2022 full-year period.
Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, "The Company reported exceptional results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, achieving record quarterly and annual revenues, operating income, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share. As we look forward, we continue to expect demand for our services to remain strong, which is reflected in the 18.6% year-over-year increase in our remaining performance obligations."
Mr. Guzzi added, "Our U.S. Construction segments posted another quarter of exceptional results, concluding an outstanding year. On a combined basis, these segments achieved record revenues and operating income for both the fourth quarter and full year. We remain confident in the future of these businesses given several tailwinds working in our favor, including a strong project pipeline with a solid margin profile. Our U.S. Mechanical Construction segment had a particularly exceptional year with 18.2% annual revenue growth, all of which was organic, driven by strong performance across virtually all end markets. We believe that our investments in building information modeling, prefabrication, digital tools, and robotics have increased our productivity, yielding positive results and enhancing our operational efficiencies across this segment, as evidenced in part by an operating margin of 10.5% for the full year. Our U.S. Electrical Construction segment continued to perform very well as we benefited from consistent strong demand, particularly in the data center market, the energy sector, including several renewable energy projects, and the healthcare market sector, all of which is reflected in the segment's revenue growth of 14.4% and operating margin of 8.3% for the full year. This segment also benefited from growth within the high-tech manufacturing market sector as demand for our electrical construction services strengthened throughout the year. Our U.S. Building Services segment had another strong year with revenue growth of 13.3% year-over-year. Key end markets remained resilient with energy efficiency and indoor air quality projects driving retrofit demand. Our U.S. Industrial Services segment continued to improve at a measured pace, delivering revenue growth of 4.4% and operating income growth of 79%, year-over-year. Our U.K. Building Services segment reported an operating margin of 5.9% for the full year, despite operating in a challenged macroeconomic environment."
Full Year 2024 Guidance
Based on expected project mix and our current visibility into the coming year, EMCOR expects full-year 2024 revenues to be between $13.5 billion and $14.0 billion and full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.00 to $15.00.
Mr. Guzzi continued, "2023 was another outstanding year for EMCOR, with record-breaking achievements across virtually every metric. Our revenue and operating income growth was exceptional in 2023, driven by our ability to win and execute well in large, growing market sectors such as high-tech manufacturing, network and communications, manufacturing and industrial, and healthcare, all of which are benefiting from long-term secular trends that require excellence in specialty trade contracting. 2023 was not without its difficulties as the operating environment remained challenging, but we met those challenges with resolve and strong, focused execution, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of our business as we capitalized on long-term, enduring market trends. Investments in BIM and prefabrication continue to create efficiencies and differentiate us during the bidding process, particularly when coupled with the project-level expertise of our teams in the field and the strength of our balance sheet."
Mr. Guzzi concluded, "We believe our growth strategy continues to position EMCOR for long-term success, as both our organic and inorganic initiatives are driving record performance. Looking forward, we believe we are positioned in the right market sectors and geographies to continue to win complex projects that allow us an opportunity to perform well for our customers. Our record remaining performance obligations provide solid visibility into 2024, despite some macroeconomic headwinds and other factors that could impact our performance and execution. As always, we will continue to maintain our proven and disciplined approach to capital allocation. We remain focused on returning capital to our shareholders, as evidenced by the latest increase in our dividend, and on investing in the sustainable growth of the Company, both in our existing businesses and through our disciplined acquisition strategy.
We recently signed agreements to acquire several companies that are leaders in their respective offerings and regions, reflecting our strategy of expanding and complementing the capabilities and geographical footprint of our existing businesses to better serve the evolving needs of our customers."
Dividend Increase
The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.18 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the second quarter of 2024.
Mr. Guzzi said, "This planned dividend increase is a testament to the exceptional execution of our employees, confidence in our business, and solid financial foundation. We believe our strong performance across key end markets positions us for sustained success going into 2024."
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
(Unaudited)
For the quarters ended
For the years ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
3,439,221
$
2,949,822
$
12,582,873
$
11,076,120
Cost of sales
2,821,476
2,495,022
10,493,534
9,472,526
Gross profit
617,745
454,800
2,089,339
1,603,594
Selling, general and administrative expenses
328,549
277,618
1,211,233
1,038,717
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
-
2,350
-
Operating income
289,196
177,182
875,756
564,877
Net periodic pension (cost) income
(279
)
1,023
(1,119
)
4,311
Interest income (expense), net
2,830
(4,204
)
(1,784
)
(10,438
)
Income before income taxes
291,747
174,001
872,853
558,750
Income tax provision
80,232
47,701
239,524
152,628
Net income including noncontrolling interests
211,515
126,300
633,329
406,122
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2
)
-
335
-
Net income attributable to EMCOR Group, Inc.
$
211,517
$
126,300
$
632,994
$
406,122
Basic earnings per common share:
$
4.49
$
2.65
$
13.37
$
8.13
Diluted earnings per common share:
$
4.47
$
2.63
$
13.31
$
8.10
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
47,097,762
47,710,479
47,358,467
49,931,940
Diluted
47,331,532
47,936,737
47,564,258
50,136,262
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.69
$
0.54
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
789,750
$
456,439
Accounts receivable, net
3,203,490
2,567,371
Contract assets
269,885
273,176
Inventories
110,774
85,641
Prepaid expenses and other
73,072
79,346
Total current assets
4,446,971
3,461,973
Property, plant, and equipment, net
179,378
157,819
Operating lease right-of-use assets
310,498
268,063
Goodwill
956,549
919,151
Identifiable intangible assets, net
586,032
593,975
Other assets
130,293
123,626
Total assets
$
6,609,721
$
5,524,607
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
$
2,465
$
15,567
Accounts payable
935,967
849,284
Contract liabilities
1,595,109
1,098,263
Accrued payroll and benefits
596,936
465,000
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
312,642
258,190
Operating lease liabilities, current
75,236
67,218
Total current liabilities
3,518,355
2,753,522
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
2,838
231,625
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
259,430
220,764
Other long-term obligations
358,283
344,405
Total liabilities
4,138,906
3,550,316
Equity:
Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
2,469,778
1,973,589
Noncontrolling interests
1,037
702
Total equity
2,470,815
1,974,291
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,609,721
$
5,524,607
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
2023
2022
Cash flows - operating activities:
Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
633,329
$
406,122
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
51,822
47,296
Amortization of identifiable intangible assets
67,143
61,315
Provision for credit losses
7,859
5,166
Deferred income taxes
(16,651
)
10,483
Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(2,057
)
(6,393
)
Non-cash expense for impairment of long-lived assets
2,350
-
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
13,739
12,125
Other reconciling items
268
925
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired
141,853
(39,106
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
899,655
497,933
Cash flows - investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(96,491
)
(98,656
)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment
13,604
7,145
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(78,404
)
(49,289
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(161,291
)
(140,800
)
Cash flows - financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
200,000
270,000
Repayments of revolving credit facility
(200,000
)
(270,000
)
Repayments of long-term debt and debt issuance costs
(246,171
)
(13,875
)
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(2,776
)
(3,551
)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(32,684
)
(27,187
)
Repurchases of common stock
(127,713
)
(660,609
)
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards
(6,060
)
(7,539
)
Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
9,189
8,177
Payments for contingent consideration arrangements
(5,839
)
(5,534
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(412,054
)
(710,118
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
6,372
(12,515
)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
332,682
(365,500
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)
457,068
822,568
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1)
$
789,750
$
457,068
(1)
Includes $0.6 million and $1.2 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
(Unaudited)
For the quarters ended
2023
2022
Revenues from unrelated entities:
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
763,404
$
713,589
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
1,472,532
1,133,260
United States building services
802,029
713,398
United States industrial services
292,476
276,243
Total United States operations
3,330,441
2,836,490
United Kingdom building services
108,780
113,332
Total operations
$
3,439,221
$
2,949,822
For the years ended
2023
2022
Revenues from unrelated entities:
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
2,783,723
$
2,433,114
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
5,074,803
4,292,208
United States building services
3,120,134
2,754,953
United States industrial services
1,167,790
1,118,767
Total United States operations
12,146,450
10,599,042
United Kingdom building services
436,423
477,078
Total operations
$
12,582,873
$
11,076,120
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
(Unaudited)
For the quarters ended
2023
2022
Operating income (loss):
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
76,275
$
58,082
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
186,094
104,780
United States building services
42,052
37,941
United States industrial services
12,642
1,463
Total United States operations
317,063
202,266
United Kingdom building services
5,461
4,466
Corporate administration
(33,328
)
(29,550
)
Total operations
289,196
177,182
Other items:
Net periodic pension (cost) income
(279
)
1,023
Interest income (expense), net
2,830
(4,204
)
Income before income taxes
$
291,747
$
174,001
For the years ended
2023
2022
Operating income (loss):
United States electrical construction and facilities services
$
230,640
$
148,728
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
530,644
330,325
United States building services
182,995
146,639
United States industrial services
35,375
19,787
Total United States operations
979,654
645,479
United Kingdom building services
25,681
29,838
Corporate administration
(127,229
)
(110,440
)
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
(2,350
)
-
Total operations
875,756
564,877
Other items:
Net periodic pension (cost) income
(1,119
)
4,311
Interest expense, net
(1,784
)
(10,438
)
Income before income taxes
$
872,853
$
558,750
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation between organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure, and total revenue growth for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023
For the year ended December 31, 2023
$
%
$
%
GAAP revenue growth
$
489,399
16.6
%
$
1,506,753
13.6
%
Incremental revenues from acquisitions
(10,863
)
(0.4
)%
(107,133
)
(1.0
)%
Organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure
$
478,536
16.2
%
$
1,399,620
12.6
%
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF 2023 AND 2022 NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except for percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)
In our press release and related presentation, we provide non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The following tables provide a reconciliation between these amounts determined on a non-GAAP basis and the most directly comparable GAAP measures for such periods.
For the years ended
2023
2022
GAAP operating income
$
875,756
$
564,877
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
2,350
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$
878,106
$
564,877
For the years ended
2023
2022
GAAP operating margin
7.0
%
5.1
%
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
0.0
%
-
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
7.0
%
5.1
%
For the years ended
2023
2022
GAAP net income
$
632,994
$
406,122
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
2,350
-
Tax effect of impairment loss on long-lived assets
(651
)
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
634,693
$
406,122
For the years ended
2023
2022
GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
13.31
$
8.10
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
0.05
-
Tax effect of impairment loss on long-lived assets
(0.01
)
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
13.34
$
8.10
|_________
Amounts presented in this table may not foot due to rounding.
