Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Announces Partnership With Alamo Distillery To Launch Tover Spirits

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH) a pioneering name in the spirits industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Alamo Distillery to bring Tover Spirits to market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they combine their expertise and passion to craft premium Ready To Serve cocktails for the discerning consumer.

With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Nitches looks forward to a promising future alongside Alamo and their renowned craftsmanship. The partnership with Alamo Distillery underscores Nitches' dedication to delivering exceptional spirits that resonate with consumers seeking convenience without compromising on taste.

Tover Spirits is set to revolutionize the cocktail experience, offering unparalleled quality and flavor in every sip. Pre-sales for Tover will commence within the next 45 days, signaling the beginning of an exciting journey towards bringing this exceptional product to market.

Noel Burns, CEO of Alamo Distillery Co., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Alamo Distilling is excited to help launch Tover, crafting a premium Ready To Serve cocktail for the discerning consumer. We believe this is an exciting market that needs a quality product so everyone can enjoy a premium cocktail at their convenience."

Nitches and Alamo are united in their vision to redefine the spirits landscape and provide consumers with an elevated drinking experience. Through their shared values of excellence and innovation, they aim to set new standards in the industry and delight consumers worldwide.

About Nitches:

Nitches is a leading spirits company dedicated to crafting exceptional experiences through innovation and quality craftsmanship. With a diverse portfolio of premium brands, Nitches continues to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence in the spirits industry.

About Alamo Distillery:

Alamo Distillery is a distinguished name in the distilling community, known for its commitment to producing high-quality spirits with unparalleled flavor and craftsmanship. With a passion for innovation and tradition, Alamo Distillery remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences to consumers worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Morgan

CEO

Nitches

Info@nitchescorp.com

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

