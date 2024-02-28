Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Commences Direct Sales of STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System with Meridian Endo & Perio

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announces it has commenced direct sales of its STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) with Meridian Endo & Perio, a large endodontics, periodontics and implant dentistry practice with three offices in Wisconsin.



Dr. Lisa Teel, periodontist and implant surgeon with Meridian Endo and Perio, stated, "Our practice is committed to adopting the latest technologies to improve the overall patient experience. Upon introduction, we were struck by the ease of use, as well as the STA's ability to put patients at ease with dental anesthesia. Notably, it was initially our endodontists using the STA. However, as patients were cross-referred from Endo to Perio, they asked if they could be numbed with the STA instrument, and it persuaded the periodontists to fully adopt the technology as well. We plan to deploy the STA in each of our operatory rooms and across all the endodontists and periodontists within our practice. Moreover, we appreciate the ongoing educational and training support provided by Milestone Scientific."

Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, "This latest agreement illustrates the benefits of our new direct sales model. Not only are we able to support our customers through each step of the sales process, but this direct relationship allows us to provide the necessary training and ongoing support to ensure continued usage by each of the dental specialists and hygienists. Based on the volume of procedures they perform, we anticipate this practice alone will conduct approximately more than 7,500 injections per year, which provides steady recurring revenue from our disposables. They are also teaching and educating referral dentists through their study club activities, which we believe will support expansion to general dentists in using the STA technology".

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and devices for medical and dental use. Since inception, Milestone Scientific has engaged in pioneering proprietary, innovative, computer-controlled injection technologies, and solutions for the medical and dental markets.

Milestone Scientific has developed a proprietary, revolutionary, computer-controlled anesthetic delivery device, our DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® System, to meet the needs of various subcutaneous drug delivery injections and fluid aspiration - enabling healthcare practitioners to achieve multiple unique benefits that cannot currently be accomplished with the 160-year-old manual syringe. The Company's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is a technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices. It regulates flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, used in various dental and medical injections. It has specific medical applications for epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

