Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 1 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 66,074,535 shares (DKK 66,074,535) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 48,429 shares (DKK 48,429) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 66,122,964 shares (DKK 66,122,964) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 7,325 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 19,631 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 2,473 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 1,422 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 40 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 1,036 shares - DKK 1,362.50 · 6,660 shares - DKK 1,402.00 · 129 shares - DKK 1,408.00 · 9,713 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66