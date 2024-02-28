Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
WKN: 565131 | ISIN: DK0010272202
Tradegate
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
28.02.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 1 March 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,074,535 shares (DKK 66,074,535)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        48,429 shares (DKK 48,429)      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,122,964 shares (DKK 66,122,964)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     7,325 shares - DKK 1,025.00 
            ·     19,631 shares - DKK 1,032.00
            ·     2,473 shares - DKK 1,050.00 
            ·     1,422 shares - DKK 1,161.00 
            ·     40 shares - DKK 1,334.50  
            ·     1,036 shares - DKK 1,362.50 
            ·     6,660 shares - DKK 1,402.00 
            ·     129 shares - DKK 1,408.00  
            ·     9,713 shares - DKK 1,615.00 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
