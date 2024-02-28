Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Instruction for notifications to Nasdaq Surveillance regarding extraordinary information (1/24)

According to item 3.12 in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares an issuer which intends to disclose information that is assumed to be of extraordinary importance for the issuer or its Shares shall notify the Exchange before the information is disclosed. According to item 6.2.3 of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares an issuer which intends to disclose information that is assumed to be of extraordinary importance for the Issuer shall notify the Exchange and the Certified Adviser as soon as practically possible before the information is disclosed. Nasdaq has set up dedicated phone lines for such notifications to the Exchange. When sharing information that is assumed to be of extraordinary importance for the issuer, please contact Issuer Surveillance by using the following details. Nasdaq Stockholm Surveillance + 46 (0) 8 405 70 40 Nasdaq Copenhagen Surveillance + 45 33 77 03 33 Nasdaq Helsinki Surveillance + 358 (0) 5853254, +358 (0)50 3760656 Nasdaq Stockholm Surveillance