GlobeNewswire
28.02.2024 | 14:58
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Instruction for notifications to Nasdaq Surveillance regarding extraordinary information (1/24)

According to item 3.12 in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares an issuer which intends to disclose information that is assumed to be of
extraordinary importance for the issuer or its Shares shall notify the Exchange
before the information is disclosed. 

According to item 6.2.3 of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares an issuer which intends to disclose information that is
assumed to be of extraordinary importance for the Issuer shall notify the
Exchange and the Certified Adviser as soon as practically possible before the
information is disclosed. 

Nasdaq has set up dedicated phone lines for such notifications to the Exchange.
When sharing information that is assumed to be of extraordinary importance for
the issuer, please contact Issuer Surveillance by using the following details. 



Nasdaq Stockholm Surveillance           + 46 (0) 8 405 70 40

Nasdaq Copenhagen Surveillance          + 45 33 77 03 33

Nasdaq Helsinki Surveillance              + 358 (0) 5853254, +358
(0)50 3760656 



Nasdaq Stockholm Surveillance
