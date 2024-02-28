Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration Expands in the Midwest to Offer Air-Cooled Gas CRX Engines

Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration has expanded its product offering to include CRX air-cooled gas engines. This expanded product line will be offered through Crosspoint in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration is proud to announce the addition of the CRX gas engine line to its portfolio of products. CRX is a leader in gas-powered, air-cooled engines with almost 2 million engines (under the Simpson & DeWalt brands) in service since its launch in 2019. With power ranges between 5.5 HP and 34 HP, CRX is well suited to power various applications such as air compressors, generators, log splitters, pressure washers, pumps, trenchers and much more. CRX is also a great option when thinking about repowering when other competitive engine brands wear out, "engines when you need them."

Crosspoint and CRX Engines

Three CRX engines and the Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration logo.





Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration sees this addition as a great complement to its existing lines of Yanmar and Ford Industrial engines. The CRX engine expands Crosspoint's Power offering, giving customers an option in the air-cooled gas engine market. CRX is quickly becoming a brand that people can depend on when they need long-lasting, reliable and durable power.

"Our goal at Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration is to deliver the right solutions, at the right time, with the right experience. We recognized the CRX engine will enable us to provide additional quality solutions for our customers with small horsepower needs," says Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration president Joe Aschenbener.

The CRX engine brand was launched in 2019 by the FNA group. The FNA group, based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, has been manufacturing gas pressure washers under the Simpson®, Delco®, Powerwasher®, DeWalt, as well as many private label groups for over 25 years. With nearly 2 million engines in the market, CRX has developed a reputation for reliability, dependability and durability.

Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration offers sales and service for engines and on highway refrigeration throughout the Midwest. Crosspoint has been a distributor for Yanmar diesel engines since 1996 and Ford Industrial Engines since 2013. Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration has over 25 years of extensive history and experience with industrial engines and currently supplies engines throughout the Midwest including Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

For more information, reach out to Crosspoint Power and Refrigeration through www.crosspointpowerandrefrigeration.com/contact/ or call 317-981-5027.

