ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 15:02
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspired Beauty Brands: HASK Proudly Unveils Its Newest Hair & Scalp Care Launch

Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Relief Serum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / HASK challenges you to redefine your hair and scalp care regimen with their latest haircare breakthrough.

Tea Tree & Rosemary Scalp Relief Serum

Tea Tree & Rosemary Scalp Relief Serum
Green Bottle and Label

Introducing the new Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Relief Serum. A quick-drying and fast-absorbing formula that balances hydration in oily or dry scalps. Designed to reduce itchiness, irritation and flakes. It effectively removes impurities from the scalp, promoting a healthy environment for your hair to thrive.

WHAT IT IS: A soothing serum that balances hydration in oily or dry scalps. This quick-absorbing treatment helps to reduce itchiness, irritation and flakes - clearing the way to healthier-feeling hair.

WHO IT'S FOR: Those with oily or dry scalps or if you rock protective styles like braids, weaves, or extensions. It's suitable for all hair types/textures and color-safe.

BENEFITS:

  • Lightweight & non-greasy for a hassle-free application
  • Quick-drying & fast-absorbing for instant relief
  • Helps soothe & reduce irritation, itchiness & flakiness
  • Suitable for daily use, promoting a healthy hair and scalp routine
  • Hypoallergenic & dermatologist approved

CLEAN INGREDIENTS:

  • TEA TREE OIL - helps unclog hair follicles and nourish roots
  • ROSEMARY EXTRACT - refreshes & soothes a dry, itchy scalp
  • MENTHOL - provides a cooling effect for a refreshed feel
  • SCALPOSINES - a natural occurring amino acid to help reduce oily scalps, reduce flakes and improve scalp comfort

Free of: sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol, and artificial colors.

Our eco-friendly bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastics - a testament to our commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Backed by compelling research and data reflecting the growing demand for scalp-related beauty solutions, the HASK Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Relief Serum is an ideal addition to your daily healthy hair/scalp care routine.

CLINICAL RESULTS:

  • 95% agreed their scalp felt hydrated & balanced after one use*
  • 95% agreed the serum immediately soothed their irritated scalp*

*Based on a consumer panel study of 110 participants

Available in-store/online at CVS and HEB.

Inspired Beauty Brands is the proud owner of HASK.

About Inspired Beauty Brands: At our core, we believe that everyone's unique individual beauty has the extraordinary power to inspire. Our mission at Inspired Beauty Brands is to harness this inspiration, curating a collection of brands that are innovative and ignite a sense of self-confidence and expression. We strive to redefine beauty as a force that empowers individuals to embrace their individuality. This is more than a company; this is a movement, where beauty inspires.

For PR Inquiries please contact: Yvonne Chavez-Sein I ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com

Contact Information

Yvonne Chavez-Sein
Director of Sales/Education
ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com
305 586-2757

SOURCE: HASK

View the original press release on newswire.com.

