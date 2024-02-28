John Galt Solutions and PlanetTogether Expand Strategic Partnership to Elevate Advanced Supply Chain Planning and Scheduling

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster,?today announced an expansion of its global strategic partnership with PlanetTogether, a pioneer in advanced planning and scheduling solutions. The expanded collaboration focuses on bringing new joint innovations to accelerate value delivery, maximize business performance, increase visibility, and enhance supply chain orchestration through next-generation detailed production scheduling capabilities.









The expanded partnership includes a growing portfolio of new capabilities in the Atlas Planning Platform designed to enhance customer experience and power users with enhanced visibility, process orchestration, and smarter decision-making. Companies have the ability to simplify manufacturing complexity, quickly adapt to changes in production sequence and unlock added business value throughout the supply chain.

"Our collaboration with PlanetTogether is about empowering our customers with the innovative solutions they need to truly excel and stay ahead of today's fast-paced supply chain landscape," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO at John Galt Solutions. "Today's announcement builds on our long-established strategic partnership and allows us to further offer our global customers even greater control over their detailed production scheduling, with the unmatched visibility and flexibility of Atlas Planning Platform."

"We're excited to broaden our collaboration with John Galt Solutions, optimizing operations for peak performance. This strategic alliance reinforces our shared commitment to pioneering advanced planning and scheduling methodologies. By harnessing our synergies, we empower organizations to navigate complex supply chain landscapes and attain transformative results. Together, our expertise empowers businesses to overcome supply chain challenges and achieve exceptional outcomes," said Jim Cerra, CEO of PlanetTogether.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

About PlanetTogether

PlanetTogether is a global leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling, with decades of expertise and cutting-edge research, simplifies operations complexities. Their cutting-edge software platform offers a suite of powerful tools and features that enable clients to optimize their production processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiency and profitability. Integrates with SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle and other ERP systems. Trusted by leading companies in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverage, and automotive, PlanetTogether optimizes production plans for best-in-class efficiency, agility, and customer responsiveness.

Passionate about making a positive impact on the manufacturing industry and helping clients achieve their production goals. The company has received several awards and recognitions for its innovative solutions and has a global reach with clients in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.planettogether.com.

