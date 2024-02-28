Impact Environmental Group: IEG Continues Growth in the Environmental Services Space With Acquisition of Maxbox Supplies

Along with previous acquisition of Tarp Depot, Maxbox Supplies Sets the Stage for Geographic Expansion of Liquid Waste Solutions.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Impact Environmental Group ("IEG") has acquired Maxbox Supplies. Headquartered in Pearland, TX, Maxbox Supplies is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of spill prevention products, containment systems, dewatering products, transportation tarps, and related products to customers across the environmental services space.

After acquiring Maxbox Supplies and following its acquisition of The Tarp Depot in 2023, IEG further expands its presence in the liquid waste sector. "Maxbox Supplies is a perfect complement to our business," says Brian Beth, IEG President & CEO. "The acquisition of Maxbox provides us with a broader product line, additional manufacturing capacity, and a talented team to help drive the geographic expansion of our existing liquid waste business. Combined with our existing distribution footprint and strong presence in the Gulf Coast, this additional capacity supports our plans to expand our liquid waste solutions to customers across the broader U.S., especially in the Northeast and West."

Maxbox Rentals was not part of this transaction. It will continue to be owned and operated independently in the Pearland area.

Founded in 2009, Maxbox Supplies designs and manufactures containment berms, tarps, filters, and roll-off parts in its primary facility in Pearland, TX.

About Impact Environmental Group

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group has grown into a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, collection and compaction equipment, and waste transportation equipment. IEG companies include Impact, Roll-Tech, Midland Chutes, Northern Extrusion, United Compaction Services, Deroche Canvas, Tarp Depot, Container Components (US), UK-based Egbert Taylor, Container Components (Europe), UKCM and Capital Compactors. IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, with facilities across the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Impact Environmental Group

Paul Reidy

VP of Marketing

773.320.9282 Paul.Reidy@iegna.com

